How a Feud With Greta Thunberg Led to Andrew Tate's Arrest

Controversial influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested by Romanian authorities on Thursday on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and creating an organized crime group.

While the Tate brothers have been under criminal investigation since April, authorities were able to locate him thanks to his feud with climate activist Greta Thunberg.

It began after Tate bragged about the climate impact of his “33 cars,” and asked for her email address "so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions." That prompted a dig by Thunberg, which in turn led Tate to post a video response. In it, he asked someone off-camera to bring him pizza that showed them from Jerry's Pizza, a local chain. He asked that person to "make sure that these boxes are not recycled."

That was reportedly “the confirmation the Romanian authorities needed to locate and arrest Andrew Tate and his brother,” according to Dextero.

this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2022

Tate and his brother have been accused of holding two young women — one with American citizenship and one Romanian — against their will in Tate’s Villa. During this time, they reported being “sexually exploited” and forced to participate in pornographic demonstrations that were documented and spread throughout social media platforms. The brothers were questioned over the allegations on April 11 but released after five hours. During the raid, police recovered various weapons, including several firearms, a knuckle duster, a hatchet, and swords of varying lengths. Video of Tate being escorted into a car and flanked by two officers was shared shortly after the news broke. (NY Post)

Andrew Tate and his brother being taken into custody by Romanian authorities. pic.twitter.com/0jHoJDIkY6 — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 29, 2022



