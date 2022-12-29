Dem Lawmaker Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with “a serious but curable form of cancer.”

In a statement, the Maryland Democrat who served as the lead impeachment manager in former President Trump’s second impeachment, said he has Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.

"After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer," he said. "I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment."

While he will likely continue to work during treatment, he has been advised to “reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses,” he added. "In addition to destroying cancer cells, chemotherapy impairs natural antibodies and undermines the body’s immune system. I am advised that it also causes hair loss and weight gain (although I am still holding out hope for the kind that causes hair gain and weight loss)."

Raskin said with his network of support, he plans to "get through this" and "keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy."

“My love and solidarity go out to other families managing cancer or any other health condition in this holiday season—and all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who provide us comfort and hope," he said in closing.

Sharing my complete statement on my diagnosis. Thanks for all the overwhelming support. I am very optimistic about my treatment and am grateful for your encouragement, support and prayers. https://t.co/6S4KokunfL — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) December 29, 2022

Correction: This post incorrectly identified Raskin as a senator from New York. Townhall regrets the errors.