Massive Migrant Processing Tent Set Up Near El Paso in Preparation for the...
He's Back: Netanyahu Returns as Prime Minister in Israel
One California County Is Starting to Feel the Pressure of the Border Crisis
January 6 Committee Withdraws Trump Subpoena. The Former President Reacts.
Joe Biden's White House Is at It Again With So-Called Unity Message
Musk Announces New Science Policy on Twitter
Dem Lawmaker Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Is Sen. Sinema Serious With These Remarks About the Border Crisis?
The New, New Antisemitism
Facebook Insider: The Facebook Files Would Be Worse Than The Twitter Files
Will the Fed Blink in 2023? Will Congress Throw More Fuel on the...
An Old Debt Carries Over to a New Year
Gov. Ducey Must Pardon Wrongly Targeted Former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen
2022 Sucked
Politics Without Principle Will Devolve Into Chaos
Tipsheet

Dem Lawmaker Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 29, 2022 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with “a serious but curable form of cancer.”

In a statement, the Maryland Democrat who served as the lead impeachment manager in former President Trump’s second impeachment, said he has Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.

"After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer," he said. "I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment."

While he will likely continue to work during treatment, he has been advised to “reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses,” he added.  "In addition to destroying cancer cells, chemotherapy impairs natural antibodies and undermines the body’s immune system. I am advised that it also causes hair loss and weight gain (although I am still holding out hope for the kind that causes hair gain and weight loss)."

Raskin said with his network of support, he plans to "get through this" and "keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy."

“My love and solidarity go out to other families managing cancer or any other health condition in this holiday season—and all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who provide us comfort and hope," he said in closing. 

Correction: This post incorrectly identified Raskin as a senator from New York. Townhall regrets the errors.

Tags: SENATE DEMOCRATS CANCER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Republicans’ Mitch McConnell Problem Kurt Schlichter
Is Sen. Sinema Serious With These Remarks About the Border Crisis? Matt Vespa
MSNBC Host Gets Schooled By Twitter After Defending Biden's History of Lying Sarah Arnold
Happy Kwanzaa! The Holiday Brought to You By the FBI Ann Coulter
Elon Musk Hammers Another Fauci Conflict of Interest Katie Pavlich
January 6 Committee Withdraws Trump Subpoena. The Former President Reacts. Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Republicans’ Mitch McConnell Problem Kurt Schlichter