DeSantis' Office Announces Investigation of Drag Show Event 'Marketed to Children'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office followed up on complaints about a recent drag show event in Fort Lauderdale that exposed minors to “sexualized acts.”

In a statement posted Tuesday, DeSantis’s press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is investigating.

“The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) is aware of multiple complaints about a sexually explicit performance marketed to children held in Fort Lauderdale on December 26th. The Department is actively investigating this matter, including video footage and photographs from the event. DPBR will, like in other cases, take action," the statement said. "Exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida, and such action violates the Department’s licensing standards for operating a business and holding a liquor license."

According to video and photos posted on social media, during the "Drag Queen Christmas," performers "simulated sex countless times, sexualized a child’s story, including Santa, and had sexual videos playing in the background." The event was advertised for people of all ages and children were present.

The statement from DeSantis's office thanked the public for bringing attention to this incident and others like it.

“Investigations of such allegations will remain a priority for the Department and, indeed, are ongoing," the statement continued.

