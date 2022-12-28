NYT Decided to Waste Time on a Gender Neutral Couple Who Are Still...
CDC Issues New Requirements for Travelers From China
'Extreme Volatility': GasBuddy Warns Fuel Prices Will Spike Again in 2023
DeSantis' Office Announces Investigation of Drag Show Event 'Marketed to Children'
Some More of the More Riffable Headlines From the Past Year – Part...
There's Something Different About the Media's Reaction to Biden's Ill-Timed Vacation
Why the Trial for the Paul Pelosi Attacker Could Devolve Into a Circus
China Just Launched Its Largest Ever Simulation Attack on Taiwan
Vox Releases Ridiculous Video on Something Nobody Is Doing: Renaming the Poinsettia Plant
Elon Musk Hammers Another Fauci Conflict of Interest
IRS Delays Controversial $600 Reporting Threshold for Venmo Transactions
Surging Retail Crime Brings More Bad News for Consumers' Wallets
The Year Putin's Imperial Dream Became a Nightmare of Destruction
Will He or Won't He? Mitt Romney Considering Whether to Run for Reelection...
ACLU Immigration Lawyer: The Border Crisis Is Not a National Security Threat
Tipsheet

DeSantis' Office Announces Investigation of Drag Show Event 'Marketed to Children'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 28, 2022 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office followed up on complaints about a recent drag show event in Fort Lauderdale that exposed minors to “sexualized acts.”

In a statement posted Tuesday, DeSantis’s press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is investigating.

“The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) is aware of multiple complaints about a sexually explicit performance marketed to children held in Fort Lauderdale on December 26th. The Department is actively investigating this matter, including video footage and photographs from the event. DPBR will, like in other cases, take action," the statement said. "Exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida, and such action violates the Department’s licensing standards for operating a business and holding a liquor license."

According to video and photos posted on social media, during the "Drag Queen Christmas," performers "simulated sex countless times, sexualized a child’s story, including Santa, and had sexual videos playing in the background." The event was advertised for people of all ages and children were present. 

The statement from DeSantis's office thanked the public for bringing attention to this incident and others like it.

“Investigations of such allegations will remain a priority for the Department and, indeed, are ongoing," the statement continued.


Tags: CULTURE WAR RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Michelle O’s Moment of Unscripted Honesty – Oops! Will Alexander
There's Something Different About the Media's Reaction to Biden's Ill-Timed Vacation Julio Rosas
Elon Musk Hammers Another Fauci Conflict of Interest Katie Pavlich
Buttigieg Now Getting Called Out by Fellow Democrats for Southwest Debacle Rebecca Downs
NGO Bursts MSM's Narrative About Buses Dropping Migrants Off at Kamala Harris' Home Julio Rosas
Why the Trial for the Paul Pelosi Attacker Could Devolve Into a Circus Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Michelle O’s Moment of Unscripted Honesty – Oops! Will Alexander