Tipsheet

Omnibus Allocates Hundreds of Millions for J6 Prosecutions, FBI

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 21, 2022 7:00 AM

The massive, $1.7 trillion omnibus bill the House plans to pass this week allocates hundreds of millions to U.S. attorneys for January 6 prosecutions as well as gives a significant boost to the FBI.  

U.S. attorneys will see a $212.1 million increase in funding over FY2022 levels, “including to further support prosecutions related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and domestic terrorism cases,” a summary from the House Appropriations Committee states.  

The House Appropriations Committee, which is led by Democrats for two more weeks, justified the boost in funding for U.S. attorneys, which will include increases for salaries and expenses, in a separate statement by citing “heightened prosecution workload arising from the U.S. Capitol attack and domestic terrorism cases,” among other investigations involving Covid-19 fraud, civil rights and white collar crime. (NBC News)

The FBI will also see a massive increase—$569.6 million over FY2022 levels, which is $524 million more than President Biden’s budget request, according to NBC. The money will be used in part on “efforts to investigate extremist violence and domestic terrorism.” 

Additionally, the FBI will be getting a new headquarters. 

Some Republican lawmakers are blasting the 4,155-page bill. 


Tags: FBI JANUARY 6

