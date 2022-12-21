Omnibus Allocates Hundreds of Millions for J6 Prosecutions, FBI

The massive, $1.7 trillion omnibus bill the House plans to pass this week allocates hundreds of millions to U.S. attorneys for January 6 prosecutions as well as gives a significant boost to the FBI.

U.S. attorneys will see a $212.1 million increase in funding over FY2022 levels, “including to further support prosecutions related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and domestic terrorism cases,” a summary from the House Appropriations Committee states.

The House Appropriations Committee, which is led by Democrats for two more weeks, justified the boost in funding for U.S. attorneys, which will include increases for salaries and expenses, in a separate statement by citing “heightened prosecution workload arising from the U.S. Capitol attack and domestic terrorism cases,” among other investigations involving Covid-19 fraud, civil rights and white collar crime. (NBC News)

"it’s crucial for us to have the resources that allow us to work as hard as we can for as long as we can,” said one source involved in the investigation. https://t.co/5EpArbTUj0 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 20, 2022

The FBI will also see a massive increase—$569.6 million over FY2022 levels, which is $524 million more than President Biden’s budget request, according to NBC. The money will be used in part on “efforts to investigate extremist violence and domestic terrorism.”

Additionally, the FBI will be getting a new headquarters.

You know how we've all been really angry at the FBI lately for rigging elections, censoring conservatives, and raiding the homes of innocent people and stuff?



Well, the Omnibus will gift them with a brand new headquarters in either Virginia or Maryland. pic.twitter.com/4BoCkrpSqC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 20, 2022

Some Republican lawmakers are blasting the 4,155-page bill.

I’m a No on Omnibus:



4,155 pages

$1.7 trillion

$45 billion for Ukraine

+unrelated laws



Don’t tell me you “defend democracy” if you support one bill once a year that funds everything, written behind closed doors by a few insiders, with insufficient time to read before voting. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 20, 2022

4,155 pages.

$1.7 trillion.



All produced in swampy backroom deals.



For those happy with the status quo but wondering why Congress has a 75% disapproval rating - you should take a look in the mirror. — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

The Democrats' omnibus spending bill is more than 4,000 pages long.



They expect Congress to rubber stamp this $2 trillion monstrosity and are pressuring us to do that right before the holidays.



No Republican should cave into this political warfare. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 20, 2022



