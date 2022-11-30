It's Official: Layoffs Are Coming to CNN
Senator Kennedy Explains Why Biden's Energy Policy Is a 'Moronathon'
Transgender Pedophile Jailed for Grooming, Impregnating 14-Year-Old Girl
Watching the US Beat Iran From Jerusalem
Compare and Contrast: DeSantis vs. Biden on 'Zero COVID' and Anti-CCP Protests Inside...
So That's Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock
How One 2022 Poll Is a Warning to BOTH Parties About Working Class...
The Inconvenient Truth About Green Activists' Crusade Against Nuclear
Tucker Carlson Stunned Over JetBlue's Hiring Decision
Why the 'Power Grab' Case That's Heading to the Supreme Court Could Give...
Dr. Fauci: ‘Good Without a God’ Creates a Frankenstein
Replacing the F-35 Engine: A New Way to Waste Taxpayer Dollars and Jeopardize...
The House GOP Needs to Get Serious
Bias, Envy and Hatred
The Medical Community’s Reprehensible March Toward Segregated Medicine
Tipsheet

Tucker Carlson Stunned Over JetBlue's Hiring Decision

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 30, 2022 7:00 AM
MARK LENNIHAN

JetBlue is coming under fire over the airline’s refusal to hire unvaccinated pilots even as it takes violent, convicted felons under its wings.

John Perrys came on board as a “pilot trainee” and has been a “crewmember” since July of 2022—eight years after he was released from prison for breaking into a judge’s home and violently attacking his daughter, with whom he had been previously engaged to, a Daily Wire report details.

"John Perrys committed a heinous crime, he broke into the home of a judge and brutally assaulted the judge’s daughter in the shower with a metal baton, she fled the home bloodied and naked," explained DW investigative reporter Luke Rosiak on Fox News. "When he was arrested, he was found wearing a bullet proof vest and in his car he had knives, handcuffs, parachute cord, and most disturbingly a shovel.” 

Perrys, a former Air Force captain, remains on felony probation until 2044. 

This comes as JetBlue clings to its COVID protocols in the name of safety, requiring its nearly 21,000 employees and all new hires to be vaccinated against COVID-19. 

“Whether it’s requiring masks, or many of the other health and safety protocols we’ve had to navigate during the pandemic, all of these efforts have been focused on making the workplace and air travel safer for you and our Customers,” JetBlue says in its job applications. 

Perrys is reportedly training to fly the Airbus A320, though many instructors refuse to fly with him, according to the report. 

In introducing the segment, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson couldn't believe it was even a real story. 

"Most people believe in redemption and you want to see violent felons get better, but to be a commercial airline pilot you'd think you'd have to meet a separate and higher standard just because you have the lives of your passengers in your hands," Carlson commented. 

"It's the epitome of woke logic here," Rosiak said. "Violent criminals are not a safety threat...but what's a safety threat is not wanting to get a vaccine that doesn't reliably prevent you from getting or transmitting a disease that pretty much everyone has gotten now anyway." 

Tags: CRIME VACCINE WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why the 'Power Grab' Case That's Heading to the Supreme Court Could Give the Left Fits Matt Vespa
Bias, Envy and Hatred John Stossel
So That's Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Leah Barkoukis
How One 2022 Poll Is a Warning to BOTH Parties About Working Class Voters Matt Vespa
Compare and Contrast: DeSantis vs. Biden on 'Zero COVID' and Anti-CCP Protests Inside China Guy Benson
What This Woman Did on an Airplane Should Have Her Committed to a Mental Hospital Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why the 'Power Grab' Case That's Heading to the Supreme Court Could Give the Left Fits Matt Vespa