There's Something Major Missing Amid the Balenciaga Scandal
There's Something Major Missing Amid the Balenciaga Scandal

November 25, 2022
Fashion brand Balenciaga apologized this week after a recent advertisement showing toddlers holding teddy bears dressed in bondage sparked widespread outrage. 

The images were posted on its website as part of its “Toy Stories” campaign. Merchandise was also laid out in the photos, including collars, leashes, and other highly questionable décor. One image featuring another purse was even displayed on a desk with a page from the Supreme Court’s ruling in Aschroft v. Free Speech Coalition, which dealt with child pornography.   

“We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused,” the company wrote in its Instagram story. “Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”

Regarding the Supreme Court case, Balenciaga apologized for “displaying unsettling documents.”

“We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our spring ’23 campaign photoshoot,” the statement said. “We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”

The handbags debuted during Fashion Week in Paris this fall. 

Fox News's Tucker Carlson said it's part of a larger trend of "adults crossing the line…into deep involvement with the sexuality of children. That has always been and must in a civilized society always be the most forbidden thing…but now it seems to be growing in its prevalence."

Regarding the inclusion of the Supreme Court case, Carlson said it was a clear "endorsement of kiddie porn." 

But there’s something major missing amid this scandal: moral outrage. 

“We have an entire industry in this country comprised of moral outrage merchants. If you’ve ever been on Twitter, you know what we mean," Carlson said. "Truly an entire sector of our economy is devoted to attacking people for falling short of the mark. And here is a high-end retailer promoting kiddie porn in an ad on Instagram and nobody notices. There’s no boycott. There’s no front-page New York Times editorial against it. And of course Instagram let the advertisement run, endorsing kiddie porn.”

At the time of writing, some of the brand's biggest partners are silent, as are most mainstream media outlets and other celebrities. 

