GOP Lawmaker Announces His Plans to Challenge Manchin for WV Senate Seat in 2024

With the 2022 midterms now in the rearview mirror, West Virginia GOP Rep. Alex Mooney, who was just reelected, announced his plans for 2024.

During an interview with Hoppy Kercheval, host of MetroNews’s “Talkline,” the Republican said he was “all in” on trying to unseat Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin in two years, calling him a "chief enabler" of President Biden's agenda.

“I’m announcing right now that I am officially running for the United States Senate for the seat that’s open in two years that Joe Manchin currently is in and I’m all in,” he said.

Mooney explained part of his motivation is seeing Republicans take the upper chamber—a goal that was dashed over the weekend when Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated GOP challenger Adam Laxalt, giving Democrats the majority once again.

“I'm not happy with the U.S. Senate results,” he said about the midterms.

“Republicans need to take the West Virginia seat in two years for the sake of this country,” Mooney added.

“I think he’s a liberal Democrat and West Virginia doesn’t deserve that anymore and it has to be changed,” he noted about Manchin, who’s been in office since 2010.

The lawmaker may not be the only Republican looking to take on Manchin. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has also said he’s “looking very closely at the Senate race."

Mooney said he decided to make the announcement so early given the interest from other Republicans.

“I do think it’s important to let folks know I’m running right away as they make their decisions for what they want to do,” Mooney said. “I’ve heard at least five other names on the Republican side. The Democrats will have to choose. I mean, Joe Manchin will have to win his primary if he runs in 2024 also.”