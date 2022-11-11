Trump Takes Credit for Another Republican Governor's Success. The Governor Responds.

President Trump is taking hits from all sides, and in typical fashion, he's lashing out in return. Many Republicans are blaming him after an underwhelming midterm election for picks that underperformed, others say he's become too toxic to carry the party's mantle in 2024, and still more are turned off from his latest rants attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis, among others.

As Spencer recently highlighted, Trump unloaded on the Florida governor, threatened to release damaging information about him, and took credit for his first campaign's success. The attacks have angered many Republicans, especially given DeSantis has not announced his intention to run for president and is also in the midst of handling the destruction wrought by Hurricane Nicole, which hit as a Category 1 storm though has now been downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

But DeSantis's first win wasn't the only one the former president took credit for. On Friday, he zeroed in on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

"Young Kin (now that's an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn't it?) in Virginia couldn't have won without me. I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump rally telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him- or he couldn't have come close to winning. But he knows that, and admits it," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump now attacking Glenn Youngkin .. pic.twitter.com/eEEPcAMplX — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 11, 2022

DeSantis, whom the New York Post dubbed "DeFUTURE" after his landslide reelection win, and Youngkin are being floated as possible 2024 presidential contenders.

Trump is expected to announce his bid for president on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago.

Update: Youngkin responds.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin responds to Trump.



👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/3b1HlZJmtx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 11, 2022



