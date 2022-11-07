Here's What New York's Last GOP Governor Has to Say About the State of the NY Gubernatorial Race

George Pataki, the last Republican to govern the state of New York, has weighed in on the current gubernatorial race, telling the New York Post he believes GOP candidate Lee Zeldin could pull off an upset similar to his own in 1994.

“This is a real cliff hanger. Clearly the momentum is with Zeldin," said Pataki, who as a “relatively unknown state senator” defeated three-term incumbent Democrat Mario Cuomo.

“The failure of Hochul and the Democrats to deal with crime and change the pro-criminal laws they created has provided the opening,” added Pataki, a top Zeldin surrogate.

Like New York was in 1994 when Pataki was elected, Zeldin said the state is at another crossroads.

Backstage prior to today’s Westchester rally with @GovernorPataki. Our state was at a crossroads in 1994 when little known candidate George Pataki did what many thought was impossible. Well, here we are again. Apologies to Prince, but NY is ready to party like it’s 1994! pic.twitter.com/yitYx9aV6W — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) November 1, 2022





Hochul has dismissed New Yorkers’ concerns about crime as a GOP “conspiracy" but even CNN and MSNBC aren't letting her get away with it, noting that the problem is undeniable.

Don Lemon tells Kathy Hochul she "can't deny" the crime in New York. pic.twitter.com/iEenoaxftM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2022

Exchange here between Kathy Hochul and @SRuhle here.



Ruhle says NYers "don't feel safe" on the subway and people are afraid of the city becoming like SF.



Hochul responds ,"We'll never be San Francisco," saying homicides and shooting are down dramatically," since last year. pic.twitter.com/OLFKd869vl — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 5, 2022

“We don't feel safe," MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle told Hochul. "You might be working closely with Mayor Adams, you may have spent a whole lot of money. But I walked into my pharmacy, and everything is on lockdown because of shoplifters. I am not going into the subway. People do not feel safe in this town. So, you may have done these things, but right now, we’re not feeling good. We’re worried we could be San Francisco.”