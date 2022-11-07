MSNBC Host Interrupts Hochul to Give Her a Reality Check About Crime

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has insisted that concerns about crime are GOP “conspiracies,” said in an interview with MSNBC that she’s done a great deal to bring down crime. But on Friday, host Stephanie Ruhle gave her a reality check.

“Here’s the problem,” Ruhle said, interrupting Hochul's discussion about how she’s partnering with NYC Mayor Eric Adams and has focused on getting guns off the street. “We don't feel safe. You might be working closely with Mayor Adams, you may have spent a whole lot of money. But I walked into my pharmacy, and everything is on lockdown because of shoplifters. I am not going into the subway. People do not feel safe in this town. So, you may have done these things, but right now, we’re not feeling good. We’re worried we could be San Francisco.”

While Hochul touted some stats about shootings coming down from 2021, she also said the issue of soaring crime is not isolated to New York.

Ruhle reminded her that she needs to focus on New Yorkers’ concerns and get New Yorkers’ votes.

"It doesn’t matter what’s happening in other cities, or other states," Ruhle said. "The reason people don’t feel safe in New York, is why they are starting to say, can Kathy Hochul be the right governor? Right? It doesn’t really matter what’s happening in Pennsylvania or San Francisco, you need to get New Yorkers' votes and safety is a top issue for us."

Exchange here between Kathy Hochul and @SRuhle here.



Ruhle says NYers "don't feel safe" on the subway and people are afraid of the city becoming like SF.



Hochul responds ,"We'll never be San Francisco," saying homicides and shooting are down dramatically," since last year. pic.twitter.com/OLFKd869vl — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 5, 2022

To TAKE BACK New York’s streets and subways, Kathy Hochul’s Gotta Go!pic.twitter.com/DCpKBLkVs6 — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) November 5, 2022

Last week, Zeldin urged New Yorkers to "vote like your life depends on it, because it does."

This is the reality of life in Kathy Hochul’s New York. Vote like your life depends on it, because it does. pic.twitter.com/fC01FtGGmK — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) November 4, 2022



