Vote Against Every Democrat Everywhere
Biden’s 'Border' Chaos Gives Voters 3.8 million Reasons to Boot Democrats
Joe Biden Is the King of Debt and Deficits
New Poll of Scientists Dispels Myth of Climate Change Consensus
The Morning After November 8th
What If/Then What for GOP?
Why Vote For Democrats Who Think You’re A Cockroach?
Let’s Put America First and Secure the Border
Why Midterm Voters Will Put Republicans in Power Across the US
Today's Election Should Be About One Issue: Pandemic Lockdowns
Democrats, Not 'Democracy,' at Risk Today
Missions for the New Congress
The Last Round of Polls Show Good News for Republicans
The Paul Pelosi Saga Is Turning into a Miscarriage of Journalism
Spanberger Canvasser: Hispanics Who Vote for Yesli Vega 'Get Confused' Because She 'Looks...
Tipsheet

MSNBC Host Interrupts Hochul to Give Her a Reality Check About Crime

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 07, 2022 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has insisted that concerns about crime are GOP “conspiracies,” said in an interview with MSNBC that she’s done a great deal to bring down crime. But on Friday, host Stephanie Ruhle gave her a reality check.

“Here’s the problem,” Ruhle said, interrupting Hochul's discussion about how she’s partnering with NYC Mayor Eric Adams and has focused on getting guns off the street. “We don't feel safe. You might be working closely with Mayor Adams, you may have spent a whole lot of money. But I walked into my pharmacy, and everything is on lockdown because of shoplifters. I am not going into the subway. People do not feel safe in this town. So, you may have done these things, but right now, we’re not feeling good. We’re worried we could be San Francisco.”

While Hochul touted some stats about shootings coming down from 2021, she also said the issue of soaring crime is not isolated to New York. 

Ruhle reminded her that she needs to focus on New Yorkers’ concerns and get New Yorkers’ votes.  

"It doesn’t matter what’s happening in other cities, or other states," Ruhle said. "The reason people don’t feel safe in New York, is why they are starting to say, can Kathy Hochul be the right governor? Right? It doesn’t really matter what’s happening in Pennsylvania or San Francisco, you need to get New Yorkers' votes and safety is a top issue for us."

Last week, Zeldin urged New Yorkers to "vote like your life depends on it, because it does."


Tags: NEW YORK LEE ZELDIN KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Congressman Shreds the Media's Pelosi Attack Narrative Matt Vespa
Working-Class Pennsylvanians: Here's Why We're Not Voting for Fetterman Mia Cathell
The Paul Pelosi Saga Is Turning into a Miscarriage of Journalism Brad Slager
Democrats, Mainstream Media Acknowledge Kathy Hochul Is in Trouble Rebecca Downs
Prediction Time: What's Going to Happen Tomorrow? Guy Benson
Spanberger Canvasser: Hispanics Who Vote for Yesli Vega 'Get Confused' Because She 'Looks Like Them' Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
GOP Congressman Shreds the Media's Pelosi Attack Narrative Matt Vespa