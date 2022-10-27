Massachusetts Governor Offers Some Jobs Back to Employees He Fired For Being Unvaccinated

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration confirmed its decision to rehire about 50 former state employees who were fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

In August, Baker announced the vaccine mandate in an executive order that covered over 41,000 Executive Department employees. Most complied or were granted an exemption – primarily for medical reasons, however, as the administration only gave the green light to about 6 percent of religious exemption applications, according to WCVB.

Baker said the policy was successful in boosting the vaccination rate among the state workforce and that the process for dealing with those who sought exemptions has been ongoing. Earlier this month, the state sent letters offering some of the ousted employees a chance to return. "There are a small number of people who the commonwealth wants to talk to because we think we might have an alternative for them," Baker said. A further statement from a spokesperson said they do not expect to make this offer again. "The Administration has recently been able to accommodate a small number of positions who previously were not accommodated under the vaccine requirement. These employees have been offered back their positions, and the administration does not anticipate more letters going out for additional positions," said the statement from deputy communications director Anisha Chakrabarti. According to copies of one offer letter reviewed by NewsCenter 5, the offers were effective immediately and unconditional. The offer we saw was open for acceptance through the end of the month. (WCVB)

Massachusetts Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl pledged to rehire every worker who lost their job over Baker’s vaccine mandate.

"We'll bring everybody back under my administration," Diehl said Wednesday. "I'm bringing everybody back on Day 1 and I'm firing people in the administration that thought that was a good policy. My opponent, Maura Healey, will not make that commitment to bring people back."

Over 300 state employees left their jobs voluntarily after the vaccine mandate was announced, while more than 650 workers were fired for noncompliance.