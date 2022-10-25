Tipsheet

Why the Timing of CDC Director's COVID-19 Diagnosis Is a 'Nightmare Scenario' for the Agency

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 25, 2022 7:00 AM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, tested positive for COVID-19, one month after receiving the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shot the administration is currently promoting.

“Dr. Walensky is experiencing mild symptoms,” the agency said Saturday. “Consistent with CDC guidelines, she is isolating at home and will participate in her planned meetings virtually. CDC senior staff and close contacts have been informed of her positive test and are taking appropriate action to monitor their health.”

The current vaccine, which is still being tested in human trials, is designed to protect against the original COVID-19 strain as well as variants BA.4 and BA.5. 

Walensky’s latest positive test result comes days after a CDC advisory committee voted unanimously to add the COVID-19 vaccines to childhood immunization schedules, which many states then require for school.  

Responding to the news, Fox News's Tucker Carlson said it's evident the booster "doesn't work" so children should not be forced to take it. 

"If Rochelle Walensky wants to get 11 boosters that’s up to her," he said, "but kids should not be required to get this as a precondition of being educated in this country. That’s insane." 

President Biden, meanwhile, is set to get the updated booster shot on Tuesday.

Tags: COVID-19 ROCHELLE WALENSKY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Will a Biden go to Prison instead of Trump? Douglas MacKinnon
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Will a Biden go to Prison instead of Trump? Douglas MacKinnon