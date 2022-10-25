Why the Timing of CDC Director's COVID-19 Diagnosis Is a 'Nightmare Scenario' for the Agency

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, tested positive for COVID-19, one month after receiving the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shot the administration is currently promoting.

“Dr. Walensky is experiencing mild symptoms,” the agency said Saturday. “Consistent with CDC guidelines, she is isolating at home and will participate in her planned meetings virtually. CDC senior staff and close contacts have been informed of her positive test and are taking appropriate action to monitor their health.”

The current vaccine, which is still being tested in human trials, is designed to protect against the original COVID-19 strain as well as variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Walensky’s latest positive test result comes days after a CDC advisory committee voted unanimously to add the COVID-19 vaccines to childhood immunization schedules, which many states then require for school.

Responding to the news, Fox News's Tucker Carlson said it's evident the booster "doesn't work" so children should not be forced to take it.

"If Rochelle Walensky wants to get 11 boosters that’s up to her," he said, "but kids should not be required to get this as a precondition of being educated in this country. That’s insane."

Public service announcement: wearing a mask and getting the bivalent booster will NOT stop you from getting infected and spreading COVID-19.



The @CDCDirector has tested positive for the virus, one month after her new and improved booster.



End the vax mandates. https://t.co/9K5914ns6P — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 22, 2022

Tucker Carlson: “In order to uphold the credibility of our federal agencies and our health care sector Rochelle Walensky should apologize for the harmful misinformation she spread throughout the American media.” pic.twitter.com/gp5HoujoFy — Becker News (@NewsBecker) October 25, 2022

The timing on Dr Walensky testing positive is literally a nightmares scenario for the CDC. It is far too late to claim it wasn't fully protective, far too early to be because of "waning antibodies" and comes literally the week they put the vaccine on the childhood schedule. https://t.co/RuuvzcJwX7 — JustAGuy (@JustAGu08994536) October 23, 2022

Dr. Walensky has symptomatic COVID-19 one month after receiving the new bivalent booster and two days after ACIP voted to recommend the CDC add the same vaccine to their schedule of childhood vaccinations.



The dumpster fire continues. https://t.co/n4501pADUQ pic.twitter.com/BeMKWRYQ1F — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 22, 2022

President Biden, meanwhile, is set to get the updated booster shot on Tuesday.