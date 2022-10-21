Tipsheet

Clyburn Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Inflation

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 21, 2022 9:15 AM
Democratic National Convention via AP

Democratic Rep. James Clyburn said the quiet part out loud about inflation during an interview on MSNBC Thursday. 

“What do you say to people who say, ‘Boy, yeah, but Washington can talk about all these big programs everything else, but I’m worried about the cost of food. I’m seeing the cost of eggs shoot up chicken, gasoline, you know, coming now with the winter, the heating.’ I mean, these are all concerns that hit very directly to people who may say 'you know what’s going on in DC doesn’t think of us’?” host Jose Diaz-Balart said to the House Majority Whip. 

“Well, let me make it very clear. All of us are concerned about these rising costs, and all of us knew this would be the case when we put in place this recovery program,” he admitted. “Any time you put more money into the economy, prices tend to rise.”

President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March of 2021, and the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act, a massive health care and environmental package, in August of 2022. 

In September, consumer prices were up 8.2 percent compared to a year ago, according to U.S. Labor Department data published earlier this month.

