CDC Takes Issue With Carlson's Segment on COVID Vax Being Required for Kids. Fox News Host Responds.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 20, 2022 10:30 AM

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pushed back on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson for a segment he ran warning about the agency’s independent advisory committee’s vote on an updated childhood immunization schedule that may include the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Thursday, CDC's independent advisory committee (ACIP) will vote on an updated childhood immunization schedule,” the agency tweeted in response to Carlson, linking to their “State Vaccination Requirements” page that offers suggestions for how states can reduce non-medical exemptions. “States establish vaccine requirements for school children, not ACIP or CDC.”

But on Wednesday, the Fox News host challenged that claim, pointing out that “more than a dozen states follow the CDC’s immunization schedule to set vaccination requirements for children to be educated.” 

He continued: “The point is the CDC sets the standard and then it becomes required across the country and of course they know that.” 

When asked whether they deny that reality, CDC did not respond. 

“Like so much else they have told us over the last two years they’re lying and they know they’re lying,” Carlson said. 

On Wednesday, the panel unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the federal Vaccines for Children program, and on Thursday they will take up the childhood vaccination schedule. The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are both operating under Emergency Use Authorizations for young children, leading critics to suspect the move has more to do with lining Big Pharma's pockets than anything else. 

As Dhillon pointed out, this issue makes it all the more important to demand to know from state lawmakers how they plan to protect children and vote accordingly. 


