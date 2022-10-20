CDC Takes Issue With Carlson's Segment on COVID Vax Being Required for Kids. Fox News Host Responds.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pushed back on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson for a segment he ran warning about the agency’s independent advisory committee’s vote on an updated childhood immunization schedule that may include the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Thursday, CDC's independent advisory committee (ACIP) will vote on an updated childhood immunization schedule,” the agency tweeted in response to Carlson, linking to their “State Vaccination Requirements” page that offers suggestions for how states can reduce non-medical exemptions. “States establish vaccine requirements for school children, not ACIP or CDC.”

But on Wednesday, the Fox News host challenged that claim, pointing out that “more than a dozen states follow the CDC’s immunization schedule to set vaccination requirements for children to be educated.”

He continued: “The point is the CDC sets the standard and then it becomes required across the country and of course they know that.”

When asked whether they deny that reality, CDC did not respond.

“Like so much else they have told us over the last two years they’re lying and they know they’re lying,” Carlson said.

The CDC complained about our segment on the Covid vaccine being required for kids to attend school. We stand by what we said. Here's our response. https://t.co/R5DqVkzef4 pic.twitter.com/y2srvIgAHf — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 20, 2022

On Wednesday, the panel unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the federal Vaccines for Children program, and on Thursday they will take up the childhood vaccination schedule. The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are both operating under Emergency Use Authorizations for young children, leading critics to suspect the move has more to do with lining Big Pharma's pockets than anything else.

Can anybody even explain the emergency anymore that would justify placing an EUA vaccine on a childhood schedule?

Besides this one I mean:#StoptheShots pic.twitter.com/gHyBtIB9mv — Chris "Early Treatment" Martenson, PhD (@chrismartenson) October 20, 2022

The COVID jab should not be added to the list of childhood vaccines.



1) the jabs don’t prevent spread

2) it can be harmful to children

3) CDC says wears off after 8 mo.s

4) children aren’t at great COVID risk

5) it’s obsolete with new variants

6) there’s no liability for harm — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 19, 2022

Here’s a slide from the CDC meeting today on childhood vaccines. Children 5-17 aren’t even measurable on this graph, so why would CDC recommend COVID jabs be part of the childhood vaccine schedule? BTW this is people in the hospital “testing COVID positive” not “due to COVID.” pic.twitter.com/1ndtb8HqOq — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 20, 2022

2/ States can change their laws. Some states have laws that automatically implement CDC child vax recommendations. States do not have to follow the CDC. Indeed, this move shows they shouldn’t. Before you vote, ask state lawmakers what they are going to do to protect your kids? — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 19, 2022

As Dhillon pointed out, this issue makes it all the more important to demand to know from state lawmakers how they plan to protect children and vote accordingly.



