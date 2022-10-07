'They Called Me Uncle Tim': Scott Hits the Left Over Racial Attacks in New Campaign Ad

When there’s a U.S. Senate candidate on tape saying white people should be treated like sh*t, who then doubles down on those remarks, it’s safe to say that person is not in a good position to take on an incumbent senator. Add to that the fact that members of her own party publicly called on her to withdraw from the race and you get a sense about what the South Carolina Senate race looks like—never mind the massive discrepancy in campaign contributions.

Sen. Tim Scott could probably do absolutely nothing and win re-election against Democrat state Rep. Krystle Matthews. Still, the Republican is out with a new ad reminding voters about the Left’s “divisive” efforts to smear minorities who refuse to toe the Democratic Party line.

“My family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime. So, how did the Democrats and media welcome South Carolina's first black senator? When I wrote a bill strengthening policing, they called me Uncle Tim,” Scott says in the ad. “When I wrote a bill cutting taxes for single moms, they called me a prop. The truth is, they want the issues, not the solutions, because they’re interested in power, not progress.”

Our country deserves better. pic.twitter.com/BIstMBmvRR — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) October 5, 2022

Scott's comfortable position in his last race has allowed him to lend a hand across the country, helping other Republicans who are also on the ballot in 2022. In 2019, the senator announced he would retire from Congress after completing his second full term, but speculation is mounting that his political ambitions may be far from over.