Did Team Biden Even Consider the Optics of This Moment During Florida Trip?

President Biden’s team may be regretting one aspect of his trip to Florida on Wednesday to survey Hurricane Ian damage.

While the president and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put politics aside during the face-to-face meeting about response efforts, many are wondering why his team didn’t consider the optics of DeSantis, a potential GOP presidential candidate, speaking from the presidential lectern.

"I want to thank President Biden and Jill Biden as well as Administrator Deanne Criswell for coming down here looking at a really, really significant damage here in Lee County and there's other places where you have really significant damage as well outside of this general area," DeSantis said, speaking first. "We were very fortunate to have good coordination with the White House and with FEMA from the very beginning of this."

After DeSantis finished his remarks, he welcomed Biden to Florida and gave him the floor.

The Biden Advance Team letting DeSantis speak from behind the presidential seal is something to behold. https://t.co/QwzTkkqBcB — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 5, 2022

OPTICS... Biden's team didn't think about Gov DeSantis in front of the Presidential Seal... did they. He wisely wore a jacket too... pic.twitter.com/ccvwXUznA0 — Mike Opelka (@stuntbrain) October 5, 2022

Here’s a lesson in political optics:



Don’t do what the Biden team did with DeSantis ?? pic.twitter.com/sSZD1EFD7Q — Lone Conservative (@LoConservative) October 5, 2022

Great work there Team Biden. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 5, 2022

As Spencer reported, Biden's trip to Florida to survey storm damage was also marked by a hot mic moment and other ramblings about climate change.