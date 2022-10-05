MSNBC
VIP

Latino Voters Tell MSNBC Why They're Not Voting for Democrats This Year

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Oct 05, 2022 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Latino Voters Tell MSNBC Why They're Not Voting for Democrats This Year

Source: MSNBC

As Matt reported earlier this week, Nevada Democrats are facing a wake-up call as it relates to a key voting bloc just weeks before Election Day. Latinos in the state, considered a bellwether for how the demographic will vote, are lacking enthusiasm and may sit this election out. But that's not the only red flag Democrats are seeing from Latinos. 

In Texas and Arizona, MSNBC heard from Latino voters who have decided they're not casting their votes this year for Democrats. 

Journalist Jose Diaz-Balart said there are signs of a political shift among Latino voters, who are increasingly leaning Republican. 

Maria Batres from El Paso, Texas, told him she used to be a Democrat but left the party because it "has changed a lot," finding that her values align more with the GOP.

"We're for God, country, family, and hard work," she explained. 

Jose Arreola, also a former Democrat, is concerned with immigration and border security.

"The fact of the matter is, we don't feel safe anymore," he said. 

Diaz-Balart also pointed back to an NBC/Telemundo survey that found the top concern for Latino voters is cost of living. Twenty-three percent of respondents named this as the most important issue facing the country. And while Democrats still enjoy a lead among this voting bloc, their advantage has steadily declined since 2016, from 63 percent to 54 percent, while Republicans have made gains. 

Trending Townhall Video
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
One Brand of Voter Once Thought Extinct Is Reportedly Making a Comeback
Matt Vespa
Democrats Are So Desperate to Attack Ron DeSantis Over This Non-Story
Julio Rosas
Arrested Hurricane Ian Looters Were in U.S. Illegally: Report
Madeline Leesman

Iranian Freedom Fighter Slams Western Feminists for Ignoring What Real Oppression Looks Like
Spencer Brown

Midterms Roundup: Here's Where the GOP Currently Stands in Key Races
Guy Benson
Karine Jean-Pierre: Biden Has 'Deepest Respect for U.S. Coast Guard,' Despite Mandates Forcing Members Out
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular