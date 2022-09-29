McConnell Strikes a Different Tone About the Midterms

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell changed his tune about the midterm elections on Wednesday, expressing more optimism about Republicans’ chances in the upper chamber.

“We are in a bunch of close races,” McConnell said during a press conference, giving the GOP a “50-50 shot” of winning the Senate majority. “It’s going to be really, really close either way, in my view.”

McConnell on election:

In every election..it’s great to have good candidates. I think we have a 50/50 shot of getting the Senate back. It’s going to be really, really close in my view — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 28, 2022

On the Senate floor this week he also said that he hadn't given up hope of becoming the majority leader again.

A Democrat senator mistakenly called Republican senate leader Mitch McConnell "majority leader."



McConnell's response: "Thank you. I haven't given up hope." pic.twitter.com/CkA7Uaf0op — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 28, 2022

The Kentucky Republican was criticized last month for his defeatist attitude about the races.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate,” he said in Florence, Kentucky when asked his projection for the midterms. “Senate races are just different — they're statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”

For the past year, McConnell has been careful about overstating any GOP gains in the chamber, and he previously criticized the “quality” of candidates in key races like Arizona. Republicans have been pleading with him to help direct money to lift Blake Masters, the GOP candidate for Senate there. So far, McConnell has refused to publicly do so. But on Wednesday, McConnell seemed to suggest there is a slight chance for the GOP to control House and Senate in January — mainly due to the rising issue of inflation, which his party blames on Democrats’ “reckless spending” in Washington. McConnell and his counterpart in the House, Kevin McCarthy, have pledged to focus on “kitchen table” issues like rising costs and crime. The political dynamics in the final six weeks of the midterms are proving volatile and could ultimately help either party in tight races. (AP)

Despite the slightly more optimistic take, as Matt reported on Wednesday, though the Senate minority leader is hosting a fundraiser for Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters, the McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund canceled nearly $10 million in TV ads for the race, opting to have outside groups jump in instead.