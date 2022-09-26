Newsom Signs Bill Allowing Illegal Immigrants Access to State IDs

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation allowing illegal immigrants to receive a state ID.

AB 60, which was signed into law by Newsom’s predecessor, Gov. Jerry Brown, allows California residents, regardless of their immigration status, to obtain a driver’s license.

The bill Newsom signed into law on Friday is meant for those who don’t drive and therefore have no license, making it easier for them to obtain access to state programs.

Street vendors can more easily get local health permits, supporting better economic inclusion and opportunity.

Immigrant students will have improved access to in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, and to ESL courses at community colleges. Additionally, immigrant student borrowers will have more options to finance their college educations.

Provides low-income Californians, regardless of their immigration status, eligibility for legal assistance in civil matters affecting basic human needs.

Access to community health workers and promotores who can facilitate and provide culturally and linguistically responsive care.

Cal/OSHA postings will be provided in various languages to protect workers and support safe workplaces.

An alternate plea scheme will be created for defendants charged with drug offenses, which mitigates particular harm for noncitizen Californians. (Office of Governor Gavin Newsom)

The governor's office says the law will “support immigrants, advance equity, and expand opportunity” and is being done as other states “cruelly target migrants and vilify immigration.”

“California is expanding opportunity for everyone, regardless of immigration status,” Newsom said in a statement. “We’re a state of refuge – a majority-minority state, where 27 percent of us are immigrants. That’s why I’m proud to announce the signing of today’s bills to further support our immigrant community, which makes our state stronger every single day.”