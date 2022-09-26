Biden's False Claims Get Called Out by CNN

CNN called President Biden out for making false claims about gas prices and the unemployment rate during a speech at a Democratic National Committee event last week.

The president said prices at the pump are down “$1.30 a gallon," and claimed the average price is "less than $2.99" in 41 states and Washington, D.C.

Those figures are wrong, as CNN points out, which prompted the White House to even correct the record.

Facts First: Biden’s claim about average gasoline prices was false, as the White House acknowledged by correcting the official transcript after CNN inquired about the claim on Friday afternoon. In fact, zero states have an average price under $2.99 per gallon, figures from GasBuddy and the American Automobile Association show. As the correction notes, Biden got a key digit wrong: 41 states and the District of Columbia have an average price under $3.99, not $2.99. Biden has correctly used the $3.99 figure in previousremarks, and it’s good when a White House is willing to correct inaccuracies. But the price of gas is one of the most important numbers in politics. Even if the President made an inadvertent error this time, his incorrect remark was televised live on CNN and MSNBC. The national average price for regular gasoline is $3.689, according to AAA.

Even CNN called out Biden’s whopper of a lie https://t.co/98vFoH5I6V pic.twitter.com/gEtYM8mjMM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2022

Biden also falsely claimed the 3.7 percent unemployment rate is the lowest it's been in more than 50 years. CNN noted, however, that he is ignoring what happened in the Trump economy.