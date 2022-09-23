'This Is Satanic': Christians Rip Newsom's New Ad Campaign

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is being slammed for quoting Scripture in abortion ads he’s running in several states.
The progressive governor shared images of the multi-state billboard campaign on Twitter, enticing women in states that restrict abortion to come to California for one. But in the Texas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi versions of the ads, there’s a quote from Mark 12:31, where Jesus says, "Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these."
NEW: Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care--no matter where they live.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022
To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your own health.
@tatereeves the people of Mississippi deserve to know they have access to the care you are refusing to provide. This will be launching in your state today. pic.twitter.com/8qg7psYT2j— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022
@GovStitt this will be going up in your state. pic.twitter.com/snPcTIZaPv— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022
While progressives praised the ads, they were blasted by Christians.
This is satanic. https://t.co/HwMVZuVzjw— Fr. Ryan Hilderbrand (@FrHilderbrand) September 21, 2022
ABOMINABLE for a US Governor to quote Holy Scripture to promote MURDER of the most vulnerable in what should be their SAFEST SPACE ~ Mother’s Womb!!— Art Hodges III (@AHodges3) September 21, 2022
Gov Newsom, you are at war w GOD ~ read Proverbs 6:16-17 https://t.co/oTrfeHLyx1
Newsom did say he'd "fight like hell" for abortion.— micaiah bilger (@micaiah157) September 15, 2022
Guess it's no surprise that, just like Satan, he's now quoting scripture to promote killing unborn babies. https://t.co/arxmUV4Bfk
"Good Catholic" @GavinNewsom is now using Bible scriptures to encourage women to come to California to abort their babies. A truly shameful display.— David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) September 15, 2022
Meanwhile, in CA crime continues to skyrocket, the cost of living is out of control, and the state can't even keep the lights on. https://t.co/lfpuGRSwDG