Army Suggests Soldiers Go on Food Stamps to Deal With Soaring Inflation

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 15, 2022 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Army Suggests Soldiers Go on Food Stamps to Deal With Soaring Inflation

Source: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

President Biden and the Democrats have wreaked havoc on the economy and Americans of all stripes are feeling the pinch.

With base pay for full-time soldiers ranging from about $22,000 to $46,000, the Army has offered guidance to cope with the financial pressures soaring inflation has caused, which includes signing up for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as food stamps.

"With inflation affecting everything from gas prices to groceries to rent, some Soldiers and their families are finding it harder to get by on the budgets they’ve set and used before," said guidance from Sergeant Major Michael Grinston, according to Fox News. "Soldiers of all ranks can seek guidance, assistance, and advice through the Army’s Financial Readiness Program."

The guidance also said additional help can come from the U.S. government’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program for qualified applicants as well as the Army Emergency Relief nonprofit organization.

Critics ripped the advice given that the Biden administration is spending billions on the war in Ukraine, fighting climate change, and student loan payouts.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Jerry Nadler Has a New Nickname, Though One He Probably Doesn't Like
Matt Vespa
‘Terrible Timing, Terrible Tactics': Jesse Watters Gets Into Tense Exchange With Lindsey Graham Over Federal Abortion Bill Proposal
Scott Morefield
Majority of Democrats Than Republicans Believe Biden Is Dividing America
Sarah Arnold
Sen. Rick Scott Challenges Biden to Take Note From His 'American Rescue Plan'
Sarah Arnold
Not Just State of Texas: One Liberal City Is Sending Its Own Migrant Buses to NYC
Julio Rosas
Newsom Announces New Abortion Website Attacking Republicans For Being Pro-Life
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular