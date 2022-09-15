Army Suggests Soldiers Go on Food Stamps to Deal With Soaring Inflation

President Biden and the Democrats have wreaked havoc on the economy and Americans of all stripes are feeling the pinch.

With base pay for full-time soldiers ranging from about $22,000 to $46,000, the Army has offered guidance to cope with the financial pressures soaring inflation has caused, which includes signing up for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as food stamps.

"With inflation affecting everything from gas prices to groceries to rent, some Soldiers and their families are finding it harder to get by on the budgets they’ve set and used before," said guidance from Sergeant Major Michael Grinston, according to Fox News. "Soldiers of all ranks can seek guidance, assistance, and advice through the Army’s Financial Readiness Program."

The guidance also said additional help can come from the U.S. government’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program for qualified applicants as well as the Army Emergency Relief nonprofit organization.

Critics ripped the advice given that the Biden administration is spending billions on the war in Ukraine, fighting climate change, and student loan payouts.

