What This Senate Candidate Is Caught on Tape Saying Is So Bad Her Fellow Democrats Want Her to Drop Out

U.S. Senate candidate and South Carolina state Rep. Krystle Matthews doubled down on comments she made in a leaked audio recording arguing white people needed to be treated like “sh*t.”

Her disparaging remarks were made in an undercover Project Veritas recording, which shows her at a restaurant speaking to an unidentified reporter about her radical beliefs.

“My district is slightly Republican, and it's heavily white. I'm no stranger to white people, I'm from mostly white town. And let me tell you one thing. You ought to know who you’re dealing with, like you gotta treat them [white people] like sh*t, like I mean, that’s the only way they’ll respect you,” she says.

Matthews, who is taking on Sen. Tim Scott in November, goes on to say white people are like children.

“I keep them right here -- like under my thumbs. That’s where I keep it, like you have to,” she continues. “Otherwise, they get out of control -- like kids. So, you know, like, for me I know other people are tip-toeing around them [white people]. And I’m like, ‘Yo, that’s some white sh*t. I ain’t doing that.’”

Matthews also criticized Sen. Bernie Sanders for the way he They be like, ‘Well, I’m just gonna say some white sh*t.’ And that was my problem with Bernie [Sanders]. Because he was talking to an all-black crowd, and he was afraid to say black sh*t. I said, ‘If I’m talking to an all-black crowd, I’m saying black sh*t. Now if you don’t like it, you get your ass up and leave.’”

Rather than apologize, Matthews stood by her comments in a lengthy statement.

“Aren’t you tired of politicians selling out our communities, spitting on our working families, and exploiting the rights of our women and children? While taking community pictures and kissing our babies, our favorite legislators wash their hands and sweep what our community needs under the rug. What would you call that? I call that SH**, and my mother raised me to treat something exactly how it is!” she said in a statement, according to Live 5 News. So when I stated to that undercover journalist … in that satirical MAGA Powered news outlet Project Veritas, ‘to treat these MAGA Republicans like SH**.’ I SAID WHAT I SAID! Play the whole tape ‘PROJECT VERITAS’ so the people will know who I was referring to. Regardless of race, I love everyone. One thing you can learn from Project Veritas’ first audio attack on me is obviously, I have no biases towards a certain ethnic group. I expressed my disgust for Black legislators who exhibit the same hypocrisy as MAGA Republicans. This is why I am challenging MAGA’s favorite Black legislator, Tim Scott. Understand I never proposed to be an orthodox candidate. I’m a community advocate who the people favored enough to have me take the seat of a Republican incumbent.”

But Democratic candidates in the state don't see it that way.

Two leading Democrats on the November ballot are advising the party’s U.S. Senate candidate Krystle Matthews to drop out of the race after a conservative action group caught her speaking disparagingly of White people in an undercover video. Both gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham and Lowcountry congressional candidate Annie Andrews said Matthews should end her bid after Project Veritas released their sting recording on Sept. 7. “The Democratic Party cannot and should not tolerate such behavior from our elected officials and candidates and we must be consistent in calling out prejudice and hateful comments wherever it exists,” Cunningham said in a media statement. [...] Andrews, who is challenging Republican Nancy Mace in the 1st Congressional District, said the comments mean Matthews should step aside “for the good of her constituents.” (Post and Courier)

Project Veritas released another video of Matthews in a jailhouse call earlier this summer in which she endorsed the idea of candidates accepting drug money for donations, getting Democrats to run as Republicans, and taking Democratic opponents' campaign signs from yards.