Democrats
VIP

A Black Caller Tells C-SPAN the 'Truth' About Crime in Democrat-Run Cities

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 08, 2022 10:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
A Black Caller Tells C-SPAN the 'Truth' About Crime in Democrat-Run Cities

Source: C-SPAN/Screenshot

While violent crime has even increased in small-town America, it's plaguing major U.S. cities to the point where residents in some areas are now taking the attitude of, "If it's my time, it's my time." Just look at what's happened in Memphis this week alone, where a teacher was abducted and killed while out jogging then days later a gunman went on a seemingly random shooting spree that paralyzed the city. Similar realities face residents in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and beyond. 

Viewers of C-SPAN's morning program, The Washington Journal, heard from one black caller who was blunt about who's to blame for these problems. 

Asked which party they trusted most on "law and order" issues, one longtime New Yorker said there's only hope with Republicans. 

"Democrats and particularly these days, in all honesty as a black man telling the truth, Democratic mayors as black, whether they male or female, Democratic police commissioners as black, male or female, in Democratic cities, they're run into the ground." 

"In my opinion, nationally, city by city, crime-wise, you might want Republicans as your mayors, as your police commissioners whether they’re white or black, whether they male or female," he continued, "because they're more inclined to take crime more seriously and be more inclined to protect and support the victims of crime." 

Crime is among the top concerns for Americans ahead of the midterm elections, with 60 percent of registered voters saying it's "very important" to the vote they cast, according to Pew Research. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

'Serious Situation': Royal Family Rushes to Queen Elizabeth's Side
Spencer Brown
Absolutely Insane: Dem Official Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Journalist Who Was Investigating Him
Matt Vespa
New Poll: Amid Feud with Sanctuary City Mayors, Greg Abbott Leads in Texas
Guy Benson

The One Stacey Abrams Quote That Should Make Dems Uneasy
Matt Vespa
Memphis Mayor Blasts Shooting Suspect's Early Prison Release: 'Four of Our Citizens Would Still Be Alive'
Leah Barkoukis

RNC Brings the Receipts on Fetterman's Prison Reform Claim
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular