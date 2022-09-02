Colorado Energy Consumers Get a Taste of the 'Future With Democrats in Control'

In their quest to green America, the left is growing impatient. For years, incentives have been given to consumers to purchase electric vehicles, with another extension on the $7,500 tax credit offered to qualifying Americans through the Inflation Reduction Act. But no longer are progressives content with trying to encourage Americans to transition to "cleaner" technologies. California paved the way, for example, for a complete ban on the sale of gas-powered passenger vehicles starting in 2035—a goal that will be gradually phased in over the coming years. Other states have already announced they will follow suit.

The rapid push toward electric vehicles begs the question, at what other point will control be taken away from consumers?

To conserve energy, some 22,000 Colorado residents were surprised to find that amid temperatures in the 90s this week, they were locked out of their thermostats.

Temperatures climbed into the 90s Tuesday, which is why Tony Talarico tried to crank up the air conditioning in his partner's Arvada home. "I mean, it was 90 out, and it was right during the peak period," Talarico said. "It was hot." That's when he saw a message on the thermostat stating the temperature was locked due to an "energy emergency." "Normally, when we see a message like that, we're able to override it," Talarico said. "In this case, we weren't. So, our thermostat was locked in at 78 or 79." On social media, dozens of Xcel customers complained of similar experiences — some reporting home temperatures as high as 88 degrees. (Denver7)

The customers who were prevented from controlling the temperature in their homes were part of a voluntary rewards program that gives them $100 credit for signing up and then $25 annually. The trade off, however, is that they do give up some control, but customers said it's the first time in the program's history that they could not override the system.

"To me, an emergency means there is, you know, life, limb, or, you know, some other danger out there — some, you know, massive wildfires," Talarico told Denver7. "Even if it's a once-in-a-blue-moon situation, it just doesn't sit right with us to not be able to control our own thermostat in our house."

It's not a stretch to think similar control will be extended over many facets of Americans' lives in the future in the name of (fill-in-the-blank) emergency.

