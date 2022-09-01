The Left's Undercover Video of Ted Cruz Is a Joke

Conservatives mocked a leftwing group’s undercover video of Sen. Ted Cruz that shows the Republican holding views one would expect from those on the right.

“I wanted to say, thank you so much for all you’re doing to fight for Herschel Walker and to take back the Senate,” a woman in the Under Current video said.

“And I just think it’s so important that you guys are actually going to defund all those IRS agents,” the woman continued.

“Absolutely,” Sen. Cruz replied.

“But I think it’s imperative that you really have to defund the FBI after all the witch hunts that are goin’ on,” she added.

“It is a horrific abuse of power at the FBI and it’s wrong,” Cruz responded after shaking his head back and forth. “And there needs to be a complete housecleaning that happens at the FBI.”

“Are y’all gonna be able to do that when you retake the Senate?” she wondered.

“I think we need to fight to do that,” Cruz said. “And we need to fight to have real oversight.”

In other words, Cruz called for more oversight and a “complete housecleaning.”

The group claims he nodded in response to defunding the FBI, but he moves his head around a lot while speaking to her and his follow-up response is not a call to defund but to “houseclean.”

Cruz stood by his remarks.

Leftie twitter is gonna lie—it’s what they do—but every word I said is true:



- the FBI’s raid was a horrific “abuse of power”;



- there needs to be “a complete housecleaning” at FBI;



- we need “real oversight” from Congress.



All absolutely true!



As Matt reported, that "housecleaning" is already beginning to happen.