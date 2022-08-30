Top FBI Agent Who Reportedly Shielded Hunter Biden From Criminal Investigations Has Resigned

As the Department of Justice scrambles to justify their raid on Mar-a-Lago on August 8, there’s small, and let me emphasize small, progress regarding the FBI’s protection of Hunter Biden from criminal investigation. A top agent accused of running interference for the crack-addicted screwball son of Joe Biden has resigned (via NY Post):

A top FBI agent at the Washington field office reportedly resigned from his post last week after facing intense scrutiny over allegations he helped shield Hunter Biden from criminal investigations into his laptop and business dealings. Timothy Thibault, an FBI assistant special agent in charge, was allegedly forced out after he was accused of political bias in his handling of probes involving President Biden’s son, sources told the Washington Times on Monday. The agent was escorted out of the field office by at least two “headquarters-looking types” last Friday, the sources said. Thibault and the FBI didn’t immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment on Monday. Thibault, a 25-year-veteran, had already been on leave for a month after the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), started raising concerns about whistleblower claims the FBI had obstructed its own investigations into the first son.

The FBI has been at the center of another political firestorm with the raid on Mar-a-Lago, dredging up their past actions of election interference, which now includes policing information. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg admitted that the FBI requested that the social media company tweak the platform’s algorithm to censor stories about the laptop. Twitter went a step further and deep-sixed the story, even locking out The New York Post, who initially reported on Hunter Biden’s laptop, from posting on their account for days.

At the J. Edgar Hoover Building, some top agents refused to analyze any of the alleged felonious activity on the device, automatically chalking it up to Russian disinformation. We knew the laptop was real. The liberal media caught up months later; the laptop is authentic. Local FBI officials even instructed agents to avoid the Hunter Biden laptop since they did not want the bureau to look like they influenced another election.

Again, they did—and this will mark the third time in a row the FBI has acted like the Democrats’ Gestapo. They hamstrung the Trump presidency with the Russian collusion nonsense. Hoover boys worked with Big Tech to censor unsavory stories about Joe Biden’s son. And the recent Trump ransacking quite possibly gave the 2024 nomination to the former president without a ballot cast. Oh, and the agents who arrived at the computer shop in Wilmington, Delaware, where Hunter dropped off his laptop in April of 2019 but never picked it up, threatened the repairman to keep his mouth shut when they arrived to retrieve the device.