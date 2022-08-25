Disgrace: One of World's Top Tennis Players Can't Participate in US Open Over Vaccine Status

Tennis star Novak Djokovic confirmed Thursday he is unable to travel to New York to participate in the U.S. Open this month over his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” he told fans on social media. “Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”

While the U.S. Tennis Association does not have a vaccine mandate in place, the organization said last month it will defer to federal policy mandating that non-U.S. citizens entering the country be vaccinated against COVID-19.

President Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and a majority of Cabinet members have all gotten COVID-19 despite being vaccinated and in many cases double boosted, proving the decision to maintain the travel restrictions is rooted in control, not science, as my colleague Katie Pavlich and many others point out.

Outrageous they’re keeping him out and proof the new health industrial complex, led by Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci, is only about control. Sickening. https://t.co/2FfJRi29sY — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 25, 2022

Absolutely insane that we're still treating unvaccinated people like this. There is no logical reason that @DjokerNole should not be allowed to come here and compete, when people like @POTUS are getting COVID every other week. https://t.co/SvSt5JvPg8 — Ryan Kinel - RK Outpost (@KinelRyan) August 25, 2022

The covid shot doesn’t work to prevent infection or stop spread and is completely unnecessary for young, healthy people. Djokovic is giving up his second major tennis tourney to stand against covid shot mandates. This is what true courage & bravery from an athlete looks like. https://t.co/B8Xa2usvuQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 25, 2022

Hi @DjokerNole - on behalf of the American people, I’m sorry that our power-mad despots have denied you entry for the US Open based merely on their pathological desire for control.



Maybe try coming in via the southern border - no vax checks there! https://t.co/fYDnqpLqbd — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) August 25, 2022

A healthy athlete & reigning Wimbledon champion, 21X Grand Slam champion, & 3X @USOpen champion is being denied by New York the ability to compete in the @usopen for not having taken a “vaccine” that demonstrably does NOTHING to combat transmission of COVID. Land of the Free. https://t.co/pXZ2sMDLNa — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) August 25, 2022

Djokovic won Wimbledon last month for the fourth straight time but fell out of the top five players in ATP’s ranking because points were not awarded due to the All England Club banning Russian and Belrusian athletes over the invasion of Ukraine. He is currently ranked No. 6.