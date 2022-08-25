Vaccine

Disgrace: One of World's Top Tennis Players Can't Participate in US Open Over Vaccine Status

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 25, 2022 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Tennis star Novak Djokovic confirmed Thursday he is unable to travel to New York to participate in the U.S. Open this month over his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” he told fans on social media. “Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”

While the U.S. Tennis Association does not have a vaccine mandate in place, the organization said last month it will defer to federal policy mandating that non-U.S. citizens entering the country be vaccinated against COVID-19. 

President Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and a majority of Cabinet members have all gotten COVID-19 despite being vaccinated and in many cases double boosted, proving the decision to maintain the travel restrictions is rooted in control, not science, as my colleague Katie Pavlich and many others point out. 

Djokovic won Wimbledon last month for the fourth straight time but fell out of the top five players in ATP’s ranking because points were not awarded due to the All England Club banning Russian and Belrusian athletes over the invasion of Ukraine. He is currently ranked No. 6. 

