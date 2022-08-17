Massie Notices CDC Scrubs Line About COVID Vaccines, Leading to a War of Words With Kinzinger

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “quietly” removed information about the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from their website last month, Rep. Thomas Massie noticed.

What Massie called “misleading information” about the vaccines was taken down sometime between July 16 and July 22, the Republican congressman tweeted, linking to the page titled, “Understanding mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines.”

While an infographic stating that "after mRNA delivers the instructions, your cells break it down and get rid of it," remains, a section discussing the timeframe it takes to do this ("within a few days") no longer appears.

.@CDCgov is quietly deleting misleading information from their website



The following statement was removed from their website between July 16th and July 22nd:



“The mRNA and the spike protein do not last long in the body.”



Current link: https://t.co/JcgnAzu8Bu



ht: @RayArmat pic.twitter.com/AZED5Rb7H6 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 13, 2022

Similarly see how CDC changed the definition of "vaccination" over the years:

Dec-2011: "to prevent the disease"

May-2021: "to produce immunity to a specific disease"

Sep-2021 until Aug-2022: "to produce protection from a specific disease" pic.twitter.com/3u0RMo141e — Ekambit Technologies (@ekambit) August 13, 2022

Massie's observation prompted a war of words with GOP colleague, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who accused him of lying.

You know this is a lie. MRNA creates spike protein, WHICH THEN causes immune response. So they both leave the body of course, All they do is trigger the response. It’s basic science and you are literally lying to your followers. — Adam Kinzinger?????????? (@AdamKinzinger) August 13, 2022

Brave CEO and JavaScript creator Brendan Eich came to Massie's defense, linking to a study showing "vaccine spike antigen and mRNA persist for weeks in lymph node GCs."

Rep. Kingzinger, you are mistaken (and it's rash to jump to "lie"). Rep. Massie is — as usual — right.



m1? helps mRNA last longer in vivo than U (uridine) — n.b. "contradictory" superscript in Wikipedia:https://t.co/QdDTvGxyCrhttps://t.co/jeCiptwfgEhttps://t.co/T5QBc3mrUP — BrendanEich (@BrendanEich) August 16, 2022

Kinzinger's comment then led Massie to inquire about the donations he gave to his opponent.

.@AdamKinzinger, CDC took the time and effort to delete this graphic from their web site, so why call me a liar?



I assume you’re still bitter about that time you and @Liz_Cheney got caught donating $ to my opponent who was posting racist tropes? Did you ever get your $ back? ?? https://t.co/JkHcqQ3t4o pic.twitter.com/jU26gyb8eo — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 16, 2022

Massie referenced these donations earlier this month when he called out Rep. Liz Cheney for trying to defeat him.