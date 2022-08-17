Adam Kinzinger

Massie Notices CDC Scrubs Line About COVID Vaccines, Leading to a War of Words With Kinzinger

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 17, 2022 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Massie Notices CDC Scrubs Line About COVID Vaccines, Leading to a War of Words With Kinzinger

Source: AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “quietly” removed information about the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from their website last month, Rep. Thomas Massie noticed.

What Massie called “misleading information” about the vaccines was taken down sometime between July 16 and July 22, the Republican congressman tweeted, linking to the page titled, “Understanding mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines.”

While an infographic stating that "after mRNA delivers the instructions, your cells break it down and get rid of it," remains, a section discussing the timeframe it takes to do this ("within a few days") no longer appears.  

Massie's observation prompted a war of words with GOP colleague, Rep.  Adam Kinzinger, who accused him of lying. 

Brave CEO and JavaScript creator Brendan Eich came to Massie's defense, linking to a study showing "vaccine spike antigen and mRNA persist for weeks in lymph node GCs." 

Kinzinger's comment then led Massie to inquire about the donations he gave to his opponent.

Massie referenced these donations earlier this month when he called out Rep. Liz Cheney for trying to defeat him.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Fox News Host Offers Warning of What's Next for Trump Following FBI's Plundering of Mar-a-Lago
Matt Vespa
Fact Check: Biden Claims 'the American People Won' With 'Inflation Reduction Act'
Mia Cathell
Is It Panic Time for Senate Republicans?
Guy Benson
Brutal Poll: Majority of New Hampshire Voters Ready to Ditch Maggie Hassan
Spencer Brown
Cheney Pushed to Admit She Might Run for President
Katie Pavlich

Delicious: Liberal Tears Flow After Liz Cheney Gets Crushed
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular