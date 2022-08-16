Over a Dozen FBI Whistleblowers Have Come to Jordan After Raid on Mar-a-Lago

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) claimed on Sunday that 14 FBI agents have come to his office as whistleblowers after the FBI raid on former President Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago last week.

“The template never changes with these guys. The left creates a lie. Big media, mainstream press reports the lie. Big tech amplifies the lie, and then we try to tell the truth they call us names and try to cancel us and tell the world we're the ones not being squared with them,” the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee told Fox News’s Trey Gowdy.

“So the country, though the good news is they figured it out, and I’ll tell you who else figured it out … 14 FBI agents have come to our office, as whistleblowers, and they are good people,” the Ohio Republican continued. “There are a lots of good people in the FBI. It’s the top that’s the problem, but some of these good agents are coming to us, telling us this is baloney what's going on. The political nature now of the Justice Department. God bless them for doing it, coming talking to us about the school board issue, about a whole host of issues,” the congressman said.



“It’s becoming a well-worn trail of agents who say this has got to stop, and thank goodness for them and that the American people recognize it, and I believe they’re going to make a big change on November 8,” he said.