Watch: Trump Posts Video Hours After FBI Raid

President Trump posted a campaign-style video on his Truth Social account early Tuesday morning, hours after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home under the pretense that they were searching for classified documents requested by the National Archives and Records Administration.

The nearly four-minute video begins to the sound of a thunderstorm and the former president noting, “we are a nation in decline.”

Trump then ran through a laundry list of the failures that have been taking place under the Biden administration, including soaring inflation, stock market declines, the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, surrendering America’s energy independence, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the weaponization of law enforcement, loss of freedom of speech, rampant crime, and more.

“We are a nation that in many ways has become a joke,” he says. “But soon we will have greatness again, it was hardworking patriots like you who built this country and it is hardworking patriots like you who are going to save this country.”

He continued: “There is no mountain we cannot climb, there is no summit we cannot reach, there is no challenge we cannot meet, there is no victory we cannot have. We will not bend, we will not break, we will not yield, ever, ever, ever.”

With confidence and unity, "the tyrants we are fighting do not stand even a little chance because we are Americans, and Americans kneel to God and God alone, and it is time to start talking about greatness for our country again.”

The video ends with a quote from the 45th president: “the best is yet to come.”

Trump posted this on Truth Social an hour ago. ?? pic.twitter.com/n6tlfOmwG0 — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) August 9, 2022

Trump slammed the FBI's raid on his home in a statement posted prior to the video.

"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," he said. "Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections. Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-world Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States."