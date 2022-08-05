The Story About DeSantis Removing Woke, Soros-Backed State Attorney Just Got Even Better

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced he had suspended woke, Soros-backed State Attorney Andrew Warren for failing to enforce state laws.

“State Attorneys have a duty to prosecute crimes as defined in Florida law, not to pick and choose which laws to enforce based on his personal agenda,” DeSantis said. “It is my duty to hold Florida’s elected officials to the highest standards for the people of Florida. I have the utmost trust that Judge Susan Lopez will lead the office through this transition and faithfully uphold the rule of law.”

DeSantis said Warren’s suspension was “effective immediately.” A closer look at the governor’s executive order shows he sent police to remove him:

“As of the signing of this Executive Order, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by other law enforcement agencies as necessary, is requested to: (i) assist in the immediate transition of Andrew Warren from the Office of the State Attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit of Florida, with access only to retrieve his personal belongings; and (ii) ensure that no files, papers, documents, notes, records, computers, or removable storage media are removed from the Office of the State Attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit of Florida or any of his staff.”

Warren, for his part, called his removal a "political stunt" and an "illegal overreach."