DeSantis Suspends Woke, Soros-Backed State Attorney

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday he has suspended Soros-backed Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, effective immediately, for refusing to enforce state law.

“The Governor has the authority to suspend a state officer under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Florida,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

“State Attorneys have a duty to prosecute crimes as defined in Florida law, not to pick and choose which laws to enforce based on his personal agenda,” the Republican governor said. “It is my duty to hold Florida’s elected officials to the highest standards for the people of Florida. I have the utmost trust that Judge Susan Lopez will lead the office through this transition and faithfully uphold the rule of law.”

Governor Ron DeSantis makes an announcement about law enforcement. https://t.co/LfTJ4cUxMJ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 4, 2022

DeSantis gave a number of examples of Warren refusing to enforce state law. After the Dobbs decision, for example, the Democrat signed a letter saying he wouldn’t enforce any state laws relating to protecting the unborn in Florida.

BREAKING: @GovRonDeSantis makes MAJOR announcement suspending Soros-backed, social justice-obsessed 13th circuit state attorney Andrew Warren pic.twitter.com/N42JPGck11 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 4, 2022

We are committed to protecting Floridians and the Governor says state attorneys do not get to pick and choose which elements of the law they want to enforce.



Prosecutor discretion is not about blanket policies. It's about individual cases. — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) August 4, 2022

DeSantis also pointed to Warren's position on transgender issues.

#BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis is suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren, a Democrat, for vowing to not enforce prohibitions on sex changes for minors or restrictions on abortion



"When you make yourself above the law, you have violated your duty." pic.twitter.com/BegsmOXqWR — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 4, 2022

"We are not going to allow this pathogen that's been around the country of ignoring the law, we are not going to let that get a foothold here in the state of Florida, we are going to make sure our laws are enforced, and that no individual prosecutor puts himself above the law," DeSantis said.