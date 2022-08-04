George Soros

DeSantis Suspends Woke, Soros-Backed State Attorney

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 04, 2022 10:50 AM
  Share   Tweet
DeSantis Suspends Woke, Soros-Backed State Attorney

Source: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday he has suspended Soros-backed Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, effective immediately, for refusing to enforce state law.

“The Governor has the authority to suspend a state officer under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Florida,” the governor’s office said in a statement. 

“State Attorneys have a duty to prosecute crimes as defined in Florida law, not to pick and choose which laws to enforce based on his personal agenda,” the Republican governor said. “It is my duty to hold Florida’s elected officials to the highest standards for the people of Florida. I have the utmost trust that Judge Susan Lopez will lead the office through this transition and faithfully uphold the rule of law.”

DeSantis gave a number of examples of Warren refusing to enforce state law. After the Dobbs decision, for example, the Democrat signed a letter saying he wouldn’t enforce any state laws relating to protecting the unborn in Florida.

DeSantis also pointed to Warren's position on transgender issues.

"We are not going to allow this pathogen that's been around the country of ignoring the law, we are not going to let that get a foothold here in the state of Florida, we are going to make sure our laws are enforced, and that no individual prosecutor puts himself above the law," DeSantis said. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Napa County Prosecutors Backpedal on Pelosi Drug Allegation
Spencer Brown
But Jan. 6! Washington Post Tries to Dunk on Dead Congresswoman
Rebecca Downs
What the Media and Never Trump GOP Still Don't Get About Kari Lake in Arizona
Matt Vespa

'Prepare for the Liberal Media Meltdown of the Year': DeSantis to Give 'Major' Announcement on Thursday
Leah Barkoukis

Foreign Governments Are Even Calling Out CNN for 'Spreading Misinformation'
Leah Barkoukis
New San Francisco DA Announces 'Aggressive' New Policy to Hold Drug Dealers Accountable
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular