'Prepare for the Liberal Media Meltdown of the Year': DeSantis to Give 'Major' Announcement on Thursday

Update:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday he was suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren, effective immediately.

Governor Ron DeSantis makes an announcement about law enforcement. https://t.co/LfTJ4cUxMJ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 4, 2022

Original Post:

Christina Pushaw, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ spokeswoman, left Twitter users in suspense Wednesday night as she teased a “MAJOR announcement” that would come Thursday morning.

“MAJOR announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis. Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year Everyone get some rest tonight,” she said.

The tweet comes as speculation mounts over whether the governor would throw his hat in the ring for 2024 but Pushaw confirmed it’s “an official announcement not a campaign one.”

I’m a state spokesperson so I don’t see internal polls. I can tell you this is an official announcement not a campaign one — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2022

He already announced he’s running for re-election as governor ?? All I can say about the surprise announcement tomorrow is that it’s not about anything campaign related. It’s official business https://t.co/K4udVhxU6K — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2022

She also confirmed he's focused on The Sunshine State.

He’s focused on Florida as always! — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2022

Others took a guess at what it could be.

