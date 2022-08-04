'Prepare for the Liberal Media Meltdown of the Year': DeSantis to Give 'Major' Announcement on Thursday

Leah Barkoukis
Posted: Aug 04, 2022 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Update:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday he was suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren, effective immediately.

Original Post:

Christina Pushaw, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ spokeswoman, left Twitter users in suspense Wednesday night as she teased a “MAJOR announcement” that would come Thursday morning.

“MAJOR announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis. Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year Everyone get some rest tonight,” she said.

The tweet comes as speculation mounts over whether the governor would throw his hat in the ring for 2024 but Pushaw confirmed it’s “an official announcement not a campaign one.”

She also confirmed he's focused on The Sunshine State. 

Others took a guess at what it could be. 

