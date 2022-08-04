'Prepare for the Liberal Media Meltdown of the Year': DeSantis to Give 'Major' Announcement on Thursday

Update:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday he was suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren, effective immediately.
Governor Ron DeSantis makes an announcement about law enforcement. https://t.co/LfTJ4cUxMJ— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 4, 2022
Original Post:
Christina Pushaw, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ spokeswoman, left Twitter users in suspense Wednesday night as she teased a “MAJOR announcement” that would come Thursday morning.
“MAJOR announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis. Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year Everyone get some rest tonight,” she said.
MAJOR announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis.— Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2022
The tweet comes as speculation mounts over whether the governor would throw his hat in the ring for 2024 but Pushaw confirmed it’s “an official announcement not a campaign one.”
I’m a state spokesperson so I don’t see internal polls. I can tell you this is an official announcement not a campaign one— Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2022
He already announced he’s running for re-election as governor ?? All I can say about the surprise announcement tomorrow is that it’s not about anything campaign related. It’s official business https://t.co/K4udVhxU6K— Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2022
She also confirmed he's focused on The Sunshine State.
He’s focused on Florida as always!— Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2022
Others took a guess at what it could be.
?? how did you guess— Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2022