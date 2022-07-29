San Francisco Declares State of Emergency Over Monkeypox

San Francisco has declared a state of emergency over the spread of Monkeypox in the city, Mayor London Breed said Thursday as the number of cases soared in July.

The first case of the virus, which is predominately affecting the gay and bisexual community, was recorded on June 3. By July 28, the number of cases reached 281, according to the city.

“San Francisco is declaring a Local Public Health Emergency for monkeypox. This declaration will go into effect starting August 1 and will allow us to prepare and dedicate resources to prevent the spread,” Breed said. “This virus impacts everyone, but our LGBTQ community is seeing significant cases and we need action, we need more vaccines.”

According to Breed’s announcement, the gay community accounts for about 90 percent of cases in the city. Monkeypox is spread through close contact, such as sexual intercourse, kissing, shared bedding, and close breathing.

The declaration will facilitate San Francisco’s response by allowing local officials to take immediate action and raise awareness about the virus.

Most pressing at the moment is acquiring more vaccines.

On Wednesday, the SF Department of Public Health said the federal government was sending 4,200 more doses of the monkeypox vaccine Jynneos, which will arrive soon. While welcome, officials say it's a far cry from their request for 35,000 doses.

The allotment comes as vaccine clinics in the city have had to close their doors due to shortages.