Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine Wants US Hospitals to Adopt These Woke New Terms for Breast Milk

The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine is recommending gender-neutral terminology for U.S. hospitals to use when discussing lactation.

The gender-inclusive terms include "chestfeeding" and "human milk feeding" for the act of breastfeeding, while the document suggests breast milk can be called “human milk,” “parent’s milk,” or even “father’s milk.”

“This document was sent to me by a friend whose wife is a hospital nurse for new moms and their babies," journalist Colin Wright told The Post Millennial about the woke new terminology. "He said this new 'inclusive terminology' is being implemented at her hospital, and that nurses and other health professionals are being required to ask each patient what terms they wish to have used when discussing their care."

The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine issued its latest position statement on lactation-related language and gender in 2021 which recognized that “not all people who give birth and lactate identify as female, and that some individuals identify as neither female nor male.”

“Language has power,” said Laura Kair, medical director of well newborn care at UC Davis Children’s Hospital, who served on the task force behind the statement. “The language that we use should be as inclusive as possible when discussing infant feeding. When working with patients it is best to ask them their affirmed terminology. When communicating medical research, language should accurately reflect the population studied so as not to mask research needs.”

As Fox News's Tucker Carlson said about the terminology, "Denying the realities of biology is not only insane, but when health care professionals do it, it hurts people." He then tied it into a discussion about Britain closing its only gender clinic for children, as Matt reported this morning, "after an investigation found it to be unsafe for children."

"Will we pay attention to this?" Carlson wondered. "Why is this still happening in our country? It is the most barbaric thing any country could ever do to its children. As of now, the Biden Administration still funding the sterilization and castration of children.”