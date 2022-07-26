Ghislaine Maxwell's New Prison Has Surprising Perks

Following two years in solitary confinement at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, where she filed more than 100 complaints about conditions at the facility—from body cavity searches to rancid food to rats in her cell—Maxwell will be moving to the cushy low-security federal correctional institution in Tallahassee, Florida.

The New York Post called it "surprising" since the sentencing judge requested she be sent to Connecticut and also because Florida is where a number of Epstein's victims were abused.

The federal lockup has just over 820 prisoners, both male and female, according to prison officials.

While she will be woken every morning at 6 a.m., she will get plenty of movement and activities, unlike the solitary confinement she mostly was subject to while held in the Big Apple.

Maxwell — a longtime pal of disgraced UK royal Prince Andrew — will wear a uniform of khaki pants and a matching shirt, or can wear a dress of the same color if she prefers, the prison handbook states.

And after complaining of being barred from having visitors in Brooklyn, she will be free to get weekly visits with up to four adults and eight kids at any one time.

The handbook notes programs of occupational training, with apprenticeships and courses in horticulture and even cosmetology.

The site also has a wide supply of “recreation, leisure and social programs” to “help develop an individual wellness concept” for inmates.

“Programs include indoor and outdoor activities, and range from individualized arts and crafts programs to intramural team sports such as softball, basketball, and volleyball,” the handbook notes.

“Popular activities” also include frisbee, flag football, pilates and yoga, according to the Zoukis Consulting Group, which advises people entering prisons. The yoga is likely of particular interest for the madam, who has helped teach the ancient art before.

“Indoors, inmates can participate in various recreation activities,” the consultancy said, noting “talent shows” and “movies” as well as art classes.

There is also a weights room as well as an outdoor track.

“Physical fitness and weight reduction programs are also important activities for inmates and contribute to mental health, good interpersonal relationships and stress reduction,” the prison handbook stresses.

“In addition, inmates can learn to use their free time constructively,” it said, noting how the women can have books, magazines and newspapers, as well as an MP3 music player, radio, watch and alarm clock. (New York Post)