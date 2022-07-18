Illegal Immigrants Thank Biden After Crossing Southern Border

Americans may have soured on President Biden but one group of people now in this country is especially grateful for the commander in chief.

“He is a good president with so much help that he has given us,” said one Venezuelan illegal immigrant who crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas, last week. “It’s been very difficult what’s happened to us. Our trip has been very hard. Thank God we are here. We thank you for receiving us and treating us well."

Watch these illegal immigrants openly thank Joe Biden after illegally crossing into America. pic.twitter.com/gyuSH7Cala — Media Research Center (@theMRC) July 16, 2022

The group of illegal immigrants were among the thousands that poured across the border in Texas last week, “marking one of the largest groups to flood into the U.S. in recent months,” Fox News reported.

Officials estimated more than 2,200 illegal immigrants crossed in the Del Rio Sector last Tuesday alone and over 13,000 during a seven day period.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin showed the magnitude of the crisis in video shared on Twitter.

This is the moment the massive group first entered the water, led by a suspected cartel guide. This crossing seemed to go on endlessly. There was no Border Patrol on scene when they began arriving, only one TX National Guard humvee. More resources responding now. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/infY8H9omN — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 13, 2022

Another smaller group now crossing illegally into Eagle Pass, TX in the same spot. They are again being led by a cartel smuggler. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/qVT9PHiwhO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 13, 2022

Texas lawmakers blasted the Biden administration for ignoring the crisis at the border.

“This is one of the biggest groups we have EVER seen at our southern border. The time is now for this Administration to work with Congress to disincentivize this dangerous mass migration,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) tweeted in response.

“The Biden administration needs to wake up and stop ignoring the very real, very dangerous situation at our southern border,” Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) said.