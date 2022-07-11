Michael Moore

'Completely Untethered to Reality': Michael Moore Proposes an Amendment Targeting Gun Rights

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jul 11, 2022 8:00 AM
Filmmaker Michael Moore was blasted on social media after he proposed an amendment that he claimed would repeal and replace the Second Amendment.

 “The inalienable right of a free people to be kept safe from gun violence and the fear thereof must not be infringed and shall be protected by the Congress and the States. This Amendment thus repeals and replaces the Second Amendment,” his proposed 28th amendment reads. 

Section II calls for a mandatory firearm registration, licensing, and a strict background check to include approval from family, friends, and coworkers, as well as a mental health check. Section III speaks about a requirement for gun safety courses and testing on an annual basis. Section IV sets an age requirement of 25. Sections V and VI call on Congress to update a list of approved firearms as well as regulate ammunition. Section VII wants police monitored for racist or violent behavior. And finally, Section VIII says people who own firearms but who now are disqualified from owning them under this amendment must surrender them a month from ratification. 

Criticism quickly poured in. 

