Biden Finally Issues Statement on Assassination of Abe, Long After Other World Leaders

Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jul 08, 2022 8:55 AM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Update: 

President Biden has finally issued a statement. 

"I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed while campaigning," he said. "This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him. I had the privilege to work closely with Prime Minister Abe. As Vice President, I visited him in Tokyo and welcomed him to Washington. He was a champion of the Alliance between our nations and the friendship between our people. The longest serving Japanese Prime Minister, his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific will endure. Above all, he cared deeply about the Japanese people and dedicated his life to their service. Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy. While there are many details that we do not yet know, we know that violent attacks are never acceptable and that gun violence always leaves a deep scar on the communities that are affected by it. The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief. I send my deepest condolences to his family."

The part of the statement that raised eyebrows is the president's reference to "gun violence" given that it's practically unheard of in Japan, which has one of the lowest rates of gun crime in the world due to its strict laws. 

Original Post: 

World leaders are reacting to news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died after being shot at a campaign event. The assassin used a homemade gun and fired at the country’s longest serving prime minister from behind. Doctors were unable to save him due to excessive blood loss and he was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m. local time.

Among the first to issue a statement on social media was former President Donald Trump, who called the news of the “absolutely devastating” and followed up later on Friday when his death was confirmed.

“Really BAD NEWS FOR THE WORLD! Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is dead," Trump said. "He was assassinated. His killer was captured and will hopefully be dealt with swiftly and harshly. Few people know what a great man and leader Shinzo Abe was, but history will teach them and be kind. He was a unifier like no other, but above all, he was a man who loved and cherished his magnificent country, Japan. Shinzo Abe will be greatly missed. There will never be another like him!”

As tributes poured in from around the world, noticeably absent were any statements from President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, or White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. 

The only statement from the White House on the assassination was issued from an unnamed official: "We are shocked and saddened to hear about the violent attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. We are closely monitoring the reports and keeping our thoughts with his family and the people of Japan."

Townhall will update this post when the president and VP comment. 

