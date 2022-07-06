Crosby, Stills & Nash Changes Its Mind About Boycotting Spotify

Crosby, Stills & Nash has ended a months-long boycott of Spotify, which began in February over the platform hosting podcaster Joe Rogan’s content.

In a statement issued at the time, the group said they were concerned about some of Rogan’s material relating to Covid-19, calling it "disinformation."

“We support Neil [Young] and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast," the band said. "While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

Young threatened Spotify over Rogan's podcast, saying “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."

Though Spotify added an advisory on podcasts relating to COVID-19, CEO Daniel Ek said Rogan wouldn’t be going anywhere.

“We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope,” Ek said. “Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.”

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said CSN coming back is "the latest sign that Joe Rogan beat back the cancel campaign from the left."

In the latest sign that Joe Rogan beat back the cancel campaign from the left, Crosby Stills and Nash are back on Spotify. https://t.co/H8aHUnzhVu It follows the failure of the effort to cancel Justice Thomas at GWU...https://t.co/O5yIW2Kyf9 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 4, 2022

According to Billboard.com, CSN will donate its proceeds for at least a month to Covid-19 charities.