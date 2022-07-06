Spotify

Crosby, Stills & Nash Changes Its Mind About Boycotting Spotify

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jul 06, 2022 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Crosby, Stills & Nash Changes Its Mind About Boycotting Spotify

Source: AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Crosby, Stills & Nash has ended a months-long boycott of Spotify, which began in February over the platform hosting podcaster Joe Rogan’s content.

In a statement issued at the time, the group said they were concerned about some of Rogan’s material relating to Covid-19, calling it "disinformation."

“We support Neil [Young] and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast," the band said. "While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

Young threatened Spotify over Rogan's podcast, saying “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."

Though Spotify added an advisory on podcasts relating to COVID-19, CEO Daniel Ek said Rogan wouldn’t be going anywhere.

“We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope,” Ek said. “Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.”

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said CSN coming back is "the latest sign that Joe Rogan beat back the cancel campaign from the left."

According to Billboard.com, CSN will donate its proceeds for at least a month to Covid-19 charities.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
White House Press Secretary Can’t Explain Why America's Emergency Oil Is Being Sent Overseas
Katie Pavlich
'Scheduling Conflicts': Ohio Democrats Shun Biden's Visit
Spencer Brown

We Now Know How the Highland Park Suspect Was Known to Police
Spencer Brown

Gavin Newsom's Latest Whereabouts Highlight More Hypocrisy From Bright Blue Governor
Rebecca Downs

How the Highland Park Shooter Reportedly Obtained His Guns Is Beyond Ridiculous

Matt Vespa
GOP Lawmakers Demand Answers From Merrick Garland Over Removal of Trump-era Immigration Judges
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular