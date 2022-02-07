Spotify

Here's What Spotify's CEO Told Employees After the Latest Rogan Controversy

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 07, 2022 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Here's What Spotify's CEO Told Employees After the Latest Rogan Controversy

Source: AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told employees Joe Rogan will not be removed from the streaming platform after his use of “racially insensitive language” in past episodes came to light.

"There are no words I can say to adequately convey how deeply sorry I am for the way The Joe Rogan Experience controversy continues to impact each of you," Ek said in a memo to employees on Sunday. "I think it’s important you’re aware that we’ve had conversations with Joe and his team about some of the content in his show, including his history of using some racially insensitive language."

"Following these discussions and his own reflections, he chose to remove a number of episodes from Spotify. He also issued his own apology over the weekend," he continued. "While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more. And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer."

In his apology, Rogan wished he could take back what he said and pointed out that he “wasn’t trying to be racist.”

More than 70 episodes were removed from the platform. 

“We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope,” Ek added. “Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.”

Ek also committed to spending $100 million on content from "historically marginalized groups."

The latest controversy comes as leftists, including the Biden administration, have tried to get Rogan pulled from Spotify over alleged Covid-19 "misinformation."  

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Honk! Honk! Canadian PM Won't Send the Army to Remove Anti-Mandate Truckers for a Simple Reason
Matt Vespa
Manchin Endorses Republican Senator for Reelection
Leah Barkoukis
Ottawa Mayor, Former Ambassador Call on U.S. to Stop Trying to Help Canadian Truckers
Rebecca Downs
House Passage of COMPETES Act Emboldens Congressional Candidates for Midterm Elections
Rebecca Downs
Ted Cruz Calls for Investigation into GoFundMe for Ending Fundraiser for Canadian Truckers
Rebecca Downs
What Happened to One Woman in the 'Metaverse' Proves Humanity Isn't Ready For It...At All
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular