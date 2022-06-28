Abortion
VIP

A Growing Number of Democrats Openly Admit Their Extremist Abortion Views

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 28, 2022 10:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
A Growing Number of Democrats Openly Admit Their Extremist Abortion Views

Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

When the Supreme Court's draft opinion in Dobbs was leaked in early May, abortion was suddenly thrust into the spotlight, and focus turned to what Americans think about the issue.

While a majority of Americans said abortion should be legal in some cases, according to a Pew Research Center survey, a minority—19 percent—said it should be legal with no exceptions. Shockingly, a growing number of mainstream Democrats fall into this category. 

Former Rep. Tim Ryan was advancing this view back in 2019, according to National Review. 

In the spin room after the debate, I asked Democratic presidential candidate Tim Ryan, a congressman from Ohio who claimed until 2015 that he was pro-life, if it should be legal to for a physically healthy mother to abort a physically healthy baby at 23 weeks into pregnancy. “Well, very few and far between are later in pregnancy. 99 percent of them are I think 21 weeks and under. We don’t know the circumstances of every pregnancy,” Ryan said. “The government should not be involved at all.” Not even in the third trimester? “Well, we don’t know what’s going on. So let the woman make the decision. Keep the government out of it,” Ryan replied. (NR)

More recently, during a Pennsylvania Democratic Senate debate this spring, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was asked if he supported any limits on abortion, to which he replied, "I don't believe so, no."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also falls into this category of abortion support—an extremist view even CNN didn't attempt to downplay.

And now, Georgia's Stacey Abrams, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, refuses to say she supports any limitations on abortion. 

Other surveys show these Democrats are out of touch with where the majority of Americans are on the issue of abortion. 

According to Marist, 71 percent of Americans want significant limits on abortion, while an AP-NORC poll found that 80 percent of Americans think abortion in the third trimester should be illegal in most or all cases. 

The Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturns Roe and Casey, kicking the issue back to the states. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Primary Races to Watch This Tuesday
Spencer Brown
Jackson Women’s Health Organization Files Lawsuit to Block Mississippi’s Trigger Law From Taking Effect
Madeline Leesman

The White House's Stunning Response to the Death of More Than 40 Illegal Immigrants in Texas
Julio Rosas
The Supreme Court's Leftist Bloc: Increasingly Hostile to the First Amendment
Guy Benson
Sonia Sotomayor Blunts Hillary Clinton's Attack on Clarence Thomas
Katie Pavlich

Former Gorsuch Law Clerk Destroys Susan Collins's Claim That Justices Lied to Her About Roe
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular