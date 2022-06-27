Nancy Pelosi

Flores Responds to Video of Pelosi 'Pushing' Her Young Daughter to the Side

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 27, 2022 10:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Newly elected Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of “pushing” her young daughter out of the way during a swearing-in ceremony last week.

In a video of the moment shared on social media, the California Democrat can be seen using her elbow to move the child away from her.

“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” Flores tweeted, sharing the video. “She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen. No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”

During the ceremony, Pelosi welcomed the congresswoman to the Capitol and lower chamber and said she’s “grateful for her leadership and her beautiful family who is here today.”

She also wished the GOP lawmaker luck. 

“Thank you, Congresswoman Flores, for your courage to run for office and best wishes for your success,” Pelosi said. “It’s an honor to work with you.”

Flores was elected to the seat vacated by Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela in the historically Democratic 34th Congressional District.

