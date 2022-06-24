'We'll See You in the Streets': Women's March Doubles Down on Summer of Rage

The Women’s March responded to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on Friday, saying their “summer of rage has just begun.”

“We’ve warned of this day for the last five years: Roe and Casey are dead. We are angry. We are devastated. But this is not the end,” the pro-abortion group tweeted. “Women in this country have been warning about the end of the abortion – and were told we were being hysterical. They said this was settled precedent, and that all we were doing was fear-mongering.”

The decision in Dobbs, which overturns Roe v. Wade, will return the issue of abortion back to the states. But Women’s March said, “36 million women will no longer have safety and autonomy over their bodies.”

The group vowed to keep fighting.

“Make no mistake – women are going to die as a result of this decision,” the statement continued. “But we will not stop fighting until until every women in every state has the right to an abortion [sic]. Our Summer of Rage has just begun. We'll see you in the streets.”

Women in this country have been warning about the end of the abortion – and were told we were being hysterical. They said this was settled precedent, and that all we were doing was fear-mongering.



Now, 36 million women will no longer have safety and autonomy over their bodies. — Women's March (@womensmarch) June 24, 2022

Make no mistake – women are going to die as a result of this decision. But we will not stop fighting until until every women in every state has the right to an abortion.



Our Summer of Rage has just begun. We'll see you in the streets. — Women's March (@womensmarch) June 24, 2022

The pledge to take to the streets comes as pro-abortionists have already vandalized churches and firebombed pro-life organizations across the nation in anticipation of Friday's ruling.