'God Bless Publix': Praise Pours In For Grocery Store Chain Over Its Latest Vaccine Decision

Source: AP Photo/Scott Iskowitz, File

Publix, the Florida-based grocery chain, came down firmly against giving the Covid-19 vaccine to children under the age of 5. 

Spokesperson Hannah Herring told the Tampa Bay Times that Publix, which has more than 1,200 stores in the southeastern U.S., will not offer the vaccine to young children “at this time” and would not explain its reason for the decision. 

The move comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis said state and local health departments would not be ordering vaccines for this age group, though private healthcare providers could.  

In March, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo recommended against giving the Covid-19 vaccines to healthy children because “there was no strong evidence of benefit,” going against guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ladapo said the same was true for kids under 5.

DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw also called out the narrative that the governor reversed course on his decision.

