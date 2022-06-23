'God Bless Publix': Praise Pours In For Grocery Store Chain Over Its Latest Vaccine Decision

Publix, the Florida-based grocery chain, came down firmly against giving the Covid-19 vaccine to children under the age of 5.

Spokesperson Hannah Herring told the Tampa Bay Times that Publix, which has more than 1,200 stores in the southeastern U.S., will not offer the vaccine to young children “at this time” and would not explain its reason for the decision.

Good decision. Following the data.



Publix won’t give COVID vaccine to children under 5 https://t.co/DEEjjwEMs6 — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) June 22, 2022

The move comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis said state and local health departments would not be ordering vaccines for this age group, though private healthcare providers could.

In March, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo recommended against giving the Covid-19 vaccines to healthy children because “there was no strong evidence of benefit,” going against guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ladapo said the same was true for kids under 5.

FL never "reversed course." We recommended against COVID-19 vax for healthy children in March b/c there was no strong evidence of benefit. This remains the same for healthy kids <5. Providers have always been able to order vaccines. This never changed.



Nice try, @WhiteHouse. — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) June 17, 2022

DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw also called out the narrative that the governor reversed course on his decision.