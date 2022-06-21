Navy

The Navy’s Latest Instructional Video Is Raising Eyebrows

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 21, 2022 8:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
The Navy’s Latest Instructional Video Is Raising Eyebrows

Source: AP Photo

The United States Navy is raising eyebrows over an instructional video teaching sailors how to use the correct pronouns. 

"Using the right pronouns is a simple way to affirm someone's identity," says Jony Rozon, an engineer with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center. “It is a signal of acceptance and respect.” 

Conchy Vasquez, also an engineer with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, then explains what to do if misgendering happens. 

"You correct yourself and move on, or you accept the correction and move on," she says. "The most important thing I can tell you is, do not put the burden of making you feel good about your mistake on the person you just misgendered."

Both wear rainbow shirts in the video, which highlights "the importance of using correct pronouns as well as polite etiquette when you may not be sure of someone's pronouns," the Navy said. 

The film, posted by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, is an Official US Navy Video by John Vannucci.

The instructional video was sharply criticized on social media.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Why Does Open-Borders Biden Keep Turning Cuban Rafts Away?
Spencer Brown
Biden Considers Plan to Address High Gas Prices That Could Worsen Inflation
Leah Barkoukis
Supreme Court Hands Down Huge Victory on School Choice
Katie Pavlich

House Dem Sends False Viral Tweet on Oil Prices, Gets No Warning Label
Guy Benson
Why DeSantis Supporters Have Been Warned to Stay Away from 'Ready for Ron' PAC
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Oh, So That's Where Merrick Garland is Today
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular