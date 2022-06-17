Luntz: We Are '13 Days Away From an Absolute Explosion on Inflation'

Pollster Frank Luntz warned Friday that the United States is just days away from an "absolute explosion" on inflation.

During an appearance on CNBC’s "Squawk Box," Luntz said he's tried warning the White House but no one wants to listen.

"We are 13 days away from an absolute explosion on inflation," he said. "There are three holidays, there are three moments when Americans take to the roads and when Americans buy more food than at any other time of the year: Christmas, Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July weekend."

By Independence Day weekend, everyone will be trying to fill up their tanks all the way, not just enough to get by for a few days.

"They can’t put $40 or $50 in their tank, they actually have to fill it up and that’s when the explosion hits," he argued. "They can’t just buy 80 percent of what they want. They have to fill those shopping carts for the barbecues and the cookouts. And 13 days from now, the American people will come face-to-face with these higher prices and face-to-face with the fact that they can't afford it."

He continued: "You have to go back to 2009, 13 years ago, to find the time when these economic numbers are as bad as they are today, and the difference is that back then it affected roughly 60 percent of the population. Now, with inflation, no matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter how much you make, you are impacted by it. And that impact will be felt shortly.”





Last year, the White House touted the 16-cent savings Americans would enjoy on their July 4th barbecues, but inflation at the time was already making the holiday weekend one of the most expensive in years.

This year, they'll probably continue blaming Republicans.