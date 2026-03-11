Florida Teens Accused of Plotting to Kill Classmate to Resurrect Sandy Hook Shooter

Two high school students in Florida, one of whom is trans, are accused of plotting to kill a classmate in a bizarre plot to create a blood bond with the Sandy Hook shooter that would resurrect him from the dead.

Local news reported that the students were obsessed with a boy who resembled the shooter who killed children at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.

Video from inside a police vehicle shows that 14-year-old Lois Olivios Lippert and 15-year-old Isabelle Aurelia Valdez, who goes by Jimmy, laughing and joking about allegedly trying to kill their classmate.

Valdez told Lippert that Valdez was going to use makeup this morning for a mugshot, but could not find anything.

Valdez responded, "It’s over." Lippert replied, "Yeah, it’s over. It doesn’t matter if you look good or not.'"

The teenagers talked for about 30 minutes on camera in the back of the vehicle. They said that another student reported their plot to school officials, who stopped it.

“I should have done it in the morning," Valdez said. "He was right there. I was following behind him. “We’re probably going to get like a minimum of four years or so,” Valdez said on the video.

“I’m not getting four years,” Lippert replied.

“Yes, you are, you helped,” Valdez said.

Lippert allegedly drew pictures of the dead classmate and helped Valdez plan the murder.

Valdez allegedly planned to ambush the victim in the restroom, kill him with a knife, and then smoke a cigarette.

The judge denied bond for the teenagers.

