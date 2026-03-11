Florida Teens Accused of Plotting to Kill Classmate to Resurrect Sandy Hook Shooter

VIP
Will AI Data Centers Cause an Eminent Domain Explosion?
Will AI Data Centers Cause an Eminent Domain Explosion?
John Cornyn Reverses Position on Nuking Filibuster to Pass SAVE America Act
John Cornyn Reverses Position on Nuking Filibuster to Pass SAVE America Act
CNN Proves False Narratives Are a Network Feature; WaPo Upset Photographers It Does Not Have Are Banned
CNN Proves False Narratives Are a Network Feature; WaPo Upset Photographers It Does...
Bombshell Federal Lawsuit Says Teachers Abused Students for Decades in Small Wisconsin School District
Bombshell Federal Lawsuit Says Teachers Abused Students for Decades in Small Wisconsin Sch...
Ayatollah Khamenei Opposed His Son As His Successor As Reports Swirl He May Be in a Coma
Ayatollah Khamenei Opposed His Son As His Successor As Reports Swirl He May...
The FBI Just Issued This Warning to Police Departments in California
The FBI Just Issued This Warning to Police Departments in California
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
Farm Labor Company Operator Pleads Guilty to RICO Charge in Worker Exploitation Case
Farm Labor Company Operator Pleads Guilty to RICO Charge in Worker Exploitation Case
Venezuelan Man Accused of Assaulting Federal Agent, Grabbing Gun During Arrest in Michigan
Venezuelan Man Accused of Assaulting Federal Agent, Grabbing Gun During Arrest in Michigan
This Major Insurance Company Agreed to Pay $117M Over Allegedly Overcharging Medicare for Wrong Diagnoses
This Major Insurance Company Agreed to Pay $117M Over Allegedly Overcharging Medicare for...
James Carville Admits He Has 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' — Says He Prays for More
James Carville Admits He Has 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' — Says He Prays for...
Pennsylvania Dentist Among Three Found Guilty in $30M Medicaid Fraud Conspiracy
Pennsylvania Dentist Among Three Found Guilty in $30M Medicaid Fraud Conspiracy
James Talarico Quietly Deletes Endorsement Page Showcasing His Most Radical Supporters
James Talarico Quietly Deletes Endorsement Page Showcasing His Most Radical Supporters
New York Man Accused of Threatening President Trump, ICE Agents on YouTube
New York Man Accused of Threatening President Trump, ICE Agents on YouTube
Florida Teens Accused of Plotting to Kill Classmate to Resurrect Sandy Hook Shooter

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 11, 2026 9:02 PM
Florida Teens Accused of Plotting to Kill Classmate to Resurrect Sandy Hook Shooter
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Two high school students in Florida, one of whom is trans, are accused of plotting to kill a classmate in a bizarre plot to create a blood bond with the Sandy Hook shooter that would resurrect him from the dead. 

Local news reported that the students were obsessed with a boy who resembled the shooter who killed children at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012. 

Video from inside a police vehicle shows that 14-year-old Lois Olivios Lippert and 15-year-old Isabelle Aurelia Valdez, who goes by Jimmy, laughing and joking about allegedly trying to kill their classmate. 

Valdez told Lippert that Valdez was going to use makeup this morning for a mugshot, but could not find anything. 

Valdez responded, "It’s over." Lippert replied, "Yeah, it’s over. It doesn’t matter if you look good or not.'"

The teenagers talked for about 30 minutes on camera in the back of the vehicle. They said that another student reported their plot to school officials, who stopped it. 

“I should have done it in the morning," Valdez said. "He was right there. I was following behind him. “We’re probably going to get like a minimum of four years or so,” Valdez said on the video.

“I’m not getting four years,” Lippert replied.

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
“Yes, you are, you helped,” Valdez said.

Lippert allegedly drew pictures of the dead classmate and helped Valdez plan the murder. 

Valdez allegedly planned to ambush the victim in the restroom, kill him with a knife, and then smoke a cigarette. 

The judge denied bond for the teenagers. 


We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Bombshell Federal Lawsuit Says Teachers Abused Students for Decades in Small Wisconsin School District Amy Curtis
Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump Jeff Charles
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd Expect Amy Curtis
Washington Democrats Imposed an Insane Income Tax Rate, Now This Company Is Leaving the State Amy Curtis
Nobody’s Calling London Kurt Schlichter

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
