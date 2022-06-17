NYC Mayor Gives Full-throated Endorsement of Drag Storytellers

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was hammered on social media after declaring he fully supports drag queens around children.

“Drag storytellers, and the libraries and schools that support them, are advancing a love of diversity, personal expression, and literacy that is core to what our city embraces,” he tweeted.

“At a time when our LGBTQ+ communities are under increased attack across this country, we must use our education system to educate,” the Democrat added. “The goal is not only for our children to be academically smart, but also emotionally intelligent.”

Depravity gaslighting as “diversity.” — Election Wizard ???? (@ElectionWiz) June 17, 2022

Why do democrats want to groom kids and sexualize them so badly? https://t.co/Dp8OssZePI — Marc Lobliner - IFBB Pro (@MarcLobliner) June 17, 2022

Why not just advocate for taking kids to strip clubs while you are at it? https://t.co/CLccPXRI8f — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) June 17, 2022

This is the hill the Democrats want to die on. Pushing drag queens in schools. What insane clownworld are we living in?



Any national political aspirations he had are over. https://t.co/yCMbJZBW3D — Gavin Mario Wax ???? ?? (@GavinWax) June 17, 2022

The mayor’s support comes after GOP councilwoman Vickie Paladino said drag queen story hours are a form of “child grooming and sexualization" and she refuses to allow such events happen in her district.

Paladino’s comments were sparked by the nonprofit, Drag Story Hour NYC. The group received a boost in taxpayer funding during the current fiscal year which drew the councilwoman’s ire. City Council members set aside $80,000 for the group from their discretionary budgets — more than tripling the $25,000 earmarked in 2020. (NY Post)

NYC is spending taxpayer dollars to bring adult drag queens into elementary schools across the city to perform for small children. This is unacceptable and grotesque, and follows a deeply disturbing national pattern. I was elected to hold the line on major issues like this. — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) June 13, 2022

I have thus far allocated MILLIONS of dollars in funding for district schools for repairs, upgrades, and new programs because I am a major advocate for education. This funding will be reconsidered if a school is found to have participated in these activities. — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) June 13, 2022

Progressives may have no problem with child grooming and sexualization, but I do. This will not happen on my watch. Kids deserve a quality education free from political manipulation and sexual content. And that's what the kids in District 19 will get. — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) June 13, 2022

In response, the City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus wants her censured and stripped from her committee assignments.

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who blasted Paladino, is considering what actions can be taken against her.