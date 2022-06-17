NYC Mayor Gives Full-throated Endorsement of Drag Storytellers

NYC Mayor Gives Full-throated Endorsement of Drag Storytellers

Source: AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was hammered on social media after declaring he fully supports drag queens around children.

“Drag storytellers, and the libraries and schools that support them, are advancing a love of diversity, personal expression, and literacy that is core to what our city embraces,” he tweeted. 

“At a time when our LGBTQ+ communities are under increased attack across this country, we must use our education system to educate,” the Democrat added. “The goal is not only for our children to be academically smart, but also emotionally intelligent.”

The mayor’s support comes after GOP councilwoman Vickie Paladino said drag queen story hours are a form of “child grooming and sexualization" and she refuses to allow such events happen in her district. 

Paladino’s comments were sparked by the nonprofit, Drag Story Hour NYC. The group received a boost in taxpayer funding during the current fiscal year which drew the councilwoman’s ire. City Council members set aside $80,000 for the group from their discretionary budgets — more than tripling the $25,000 earmarked in 2020. (NY Post)

In response, the City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus wants her censured and stripped from her committee assignments. 

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who blasted Paladino, is considering what actions can be taken against her. 

